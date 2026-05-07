Blueberries and strawberries linked to brain health benefits

Berries, especially blueberries and strawberries, are widely regarded as a healthy food choice, not only for their nutritional value, but also for their potential brain health benefits. Neurologists point to their antioxidant content as one reason to include them regularly in the diet, whether fresh or frozen.

"I try to eat blueberries every week," said David B. Babitt, neurologist at UTHealth Houston Neurosciences Neurology – Texas Medical Center and assistant professor in neurology at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. "They seem to have one of the highest concentrations of antioxidants and neuroprotective compounds of any fruit, perhaps rivaled only by pomegranates, açaí berries, or cranberries. And blueberries are delicious."

Much of the attention surrounding berries comes from their polyphenols, antioxidants also found in other deeply coloured fruits and vegetables. These compounds help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, both linked to aging and chronic disease.

"Polyphenols are beneficial for cardiovascular health, supporting the heart and arteries that keep blood flowing to the brain," Babitt said.

Blueberries and strawberries are also valued for being low in calories and high in fibre, helping people feel fuller for longer. They may also help manage blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

Research has linked regular consumption of strawberries and blueberries with better performance on memory and thinking tests in older adults, as well as slower cognitive decline over time. While berries are not a cure for dementia or Alzheimer's disease, they can form part of a brain-healthy diet.

Babitt stressed that no single food can protect brain health on its own. "Blueberries are one piece of a healthy diet," he said. "Eating blueberries in isolation is not going to prevent Alzheimer's or other dementias."

He noted that overall health also depends on managing blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, and sleep habits, while staying physically active and socially engaged.

Blueberries and strawberries can easily be added to oatmeal, yoghurt, smoothies, salads, or eaten on their own. Babitt aims to eat them at least once a week, although daily consumption is even better.

Frozen berries can also be a practical option. "Frozen fruits are generally known to have the same nutritional content as fresh," Babitt said. "They're great for longer storage, usually cheaper, and easy to use in smoothies or shakes."

One downside is that blueberries can develop mold quickly. Babitt recommends checking containers carefully before buying, rinsing berries with baking soda or vinegar, and storing them in the refrigerator's low-humidity fruit drawer.

For more information:

The University of Texas Health Science Center

Tel: +1 888 488 3627

www.utphysicians.com