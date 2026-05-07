San Joaquin cherry growers assess rain and heat damage

Cherry growers in San Joaquin County are assessing potential crop losses following early-season heat and recent storms that may have affected fruit quality and yields during the 2026 harvest.

According to Kamal Bagri, the full extent of the damage will become clearer once additional data from the county's approximately 300 cherry growers is collected over the coming week.

Recent rainfall during the harvest period has raised concerns about fruit splitting and mold development. Rain close to harvest can cause cherries to absorb water and rupture, affecting marketability and packouts.

"There is a potential that some trees may have so much damaged fruit that it will not be profitable to pick the cherries and sort the good from the bad," Bagri said.

"Every year we pray for no rain during this time of the year," she added. "It's all up to Mother Nature."

San Joaquin County produced more than half of California's cherry crop in 2024, according to the latest crop report from the agricultural commissioner's office. Cherries were the county's sixth most valuable agricultural commodity that year, with an estimated value of US$240 million.

Last year, high temperatures reduced cherry production by more than 43 per cent compared with the previous season, leading Bagri to file a disaster declaration with the state and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). She said another disaster declaration could be filed if crop reports confirm another poor harvest this season.

Grower James Chinchiolo of Chinchiolo Farms said his orchards experienced crop losses of around 10-15 per cent following last month's storm.

"Many members of the industry have visited my orchard and said, 'You must have God on your side,' " Chinchiolo said.

According to Chinchiolo, orchard management practices included applying calcium and salt to reduce water absorption and using a helicopter to dry orchards after rainfall.

"I spend a lot of time making sure my trees are as healthy as possible," he said.

Bagri said growers remain concerned that another poor harvest could affect loan repayments, although she noted that producers are accustomed to weather-related risks.

"They are very resilient," Bagri said. "They are in this business knowing the risk."

Source: Stocktonia