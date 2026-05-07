Washington state is North America’s exclusive grower of Cosmic Crisp apples until 2032

The Cosmic Crisp® apple was planted on a commercial scale back in 2017 with the first apples being sold in December 2019. To date, more than 22 million trees have been planted in Washington state alone and another 800,000 trees are expected to be added for the 2026 nursery season, which ends in May. This past season, the production volume of Cosmic Crisp amounted to 12 million 40-lb. boxes, giving it a placement in the top 5 of largest apple brands in the U.S.

These numbers show the investment and strong commitment from Washington growers to the Cosmic Crisp brand. Simultaneously, they also show the popularity of the brand among consumers. How did the brand become so successful in such a short amount of time? "The launch fell at the right time," says Kevin Brandt with Proprietary Variety Management (PVM). "Cosmic Crisp's harvest time happens to fall at the same time as Red Delicious, which was the top-selling apple in the U.S. until 2018. Another benefit are the amazing storage capabilities, allowing year-round sales." Cosmic Crisp can be stored for 365 days and still tastes like a fresh apple.

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The "WA 38" variety, marketed under the brand name Cosmic Crisp, was developed by Washington State University (WSU) and commercialized by PVM. However, Washington growers played a critical role in the development of the variety through direct funding, industry collaboration, and an enduring commitment to its commercial success. Therefore, growers in Washington state received the exclusive rights until 2027 to grow this variety in North America.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that WSU is extending the Washington Grower Exclusivity Period for Cosmic Crisp through the patent expiration date of May 26, 2032. This means that for the next six years, Washington continues to be the only state in North America with the rights to grow Cosmic Crisp. "This is great news for the growers who have invested in this variety as it protects them for another six years," commented Brandt. It is especially exciting in view of the tough market conditions the industry has been facing in the past few years. "This news gives them a boost as it shows WSU stands behind them and supports them," he added.

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After May 2032, the patent will expire and anyone will be allowed to plant the cultivar. However, a long-term licensing program will allow WSU to continue to manage where and how any branded fruit is marketed and sold. "After 2032, it is basically up to WSU to decide whether areas outside Washington can sell the apple with the trademark or not."

In Washington state, old apple varieties are increasingly replaced by Cosmic Crisp and as a result, acreage continues to grow. However, the brand is also expanding outside North America. "Cosmic Crisp gained a lot of momentum from its launch in North America," said Brandt. "We were able to capitalize on that and took the brand to international territories." Outside Washington, it's grown in Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Chile, South Africa, Argentina, India, Turkey, Israel, and Russia. While the U.S., Canada, and Mexico import apples from the southern hemisphere this time of year to complement declining inventories, Cosmic Crisp is prohibited from imports to protect Washington growers.

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For more information:

Kevin Brandt

Proprietary Variety Management

Tel: +1 (509) 248 4315

[email protected]

www.provarmanagement.com