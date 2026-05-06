Fresh, perishable groceries to businesses in more than 2,300 cities

Ahold Delhaize reports solid Q1 2026 results and reiterates guidance for the year

Group highlights: Ahold Delhaize net sales were €22.3bln, an increase of 2.0% at constant exchange rates and down 4.3% at actual exchange rates. U.S. highlights: U.S. net sales were €12.7bln, an increase of 1.5% at constant exchange rates and down 9.0% at actual exchange rates. Europe highlights: European net sales were €9.6bln, an increase of 2.7% at constant exchange rates and 2.7% at actual exchange rates.

Source: newsroom.aholddelhaize.com

US: Walmart deepens commitment to Oklahoma, fueling long-term impact and future statewide investments

Walmart announced continued reinvestment across Oklahoma, with plans in 2026 to remodel 25 stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience - upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers.

Source: businesswire.com

US: Amazon Business now delivers fresh groceries to businesses in more than 2,300 cities

Amazon Business is bringing Same-Day Delivery of fresh, perishable groceries to business customers in more than 2,300 U.S. cities and towns. Amazon Business plans to expand fresh grocery delivery to even more areas through 2026.

Source: aboutamazon.com

US: Save Mart remodel brings upgraded foodservice to Ripon

The Save Mart Companies wrapped up a full-store remodel of its Ripon, California, store, bringing a slew of new departments and enhanced services to shoppers visiting 1453 Goodwin Drive. Prepared options like fruit parfaits, guacamole and salsa are available in the expanded produce section, which also boasts a wider selection of fresh items.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Q1 2026: HelloFresh SE continues shift to higher value customer base

HelloFresh Group reported: "HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh" or "Company") announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, demonstrating continued disciplined execution of its strategy to build a higher value customer base. The HelloFresh Group achieved revenue in Q1 2026 of approx. €1.7bln vs. €1.9bln in Q1 2025 (-7.7% y-o-y in constant currency). The HelloFresh Group reached an adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") of approx. €24mln for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: €58mln), landing in line with expectations".

In other news: HelloFresh Group launches Factor production in Verden.

Source: hellofreshgroup.com

Ahold Delhaize announces that Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, will leave the company

Ahold Delhaize announces that Claude Sarrailh, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, has informed the company that he will pursue a career opportunity with Esselunga S.p.A, an Italian food retail chain, as their Chief Executive Officer. A six months' notice period applies. The search for a successor has started.

In other news: Ahold Delhaize announces Thierry Garnier as nominee for Chief Executive Officer and member of the Management Board; Frans Muller to retire from the company in 2027.

Source: newsroom.aholddelhaize.com

Norway: SPAR opens two partially remote-controlled stores

SPAR Norway has added two partially remote-controlled stores to its network. SPAR Prestfoss, Norway's largest partially remote-controlled SPAR supermarket, opened on 27 April, and SPAR Sæbøvik opened on 29 April, becoming SPAR Norway's seventh partially remote-controlled store. Both stores will be open 24 hours a day.

Source: spar-international.com

Lidl launches self-checkout using smartphones and AI-powered scales in Luxembourg

Lidl Luxembourg launched the new "Scan & Go" service in three test stores in Dudelange, Strassen, and Windhof. An interesting innovation in the three stores involved is the installation of smart scales with AI that can recognize fruits and vegetables. The customer places the products on the scale, the system displays the product on the screen, and the customer confirms. A label with a barcode is then printed so the item can be scanned.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Amazon announces plans to invest more than €15bln in France, creating more than 7,000 permanent jobs

Amazon reported: "Amazon has announced its plans to invest more than €15bln in France over three years, between 2026 and 2028—its largest investment in the country to date".

Source: aboutamazon.com

Daily Dose: You'd be cold pressed to find a better juice

Daily Dose reported: "We source directly from British farms wherever possible, using wonky and surplus whole fruit and veg that might otherwise go to waste. Then our juice is cold pressed. Always. Which keeps in more of the flavour and nutrients that nature intended. Pick up a bottle now in Waitrose".

Source: facebook.com

Holland: Supermarket challenger Upfront opens its second location

Dutch supermarket chain Upfront is opening a second store in Rotterdam. The concept is working, according to founder Mark de Boer, who ultimately aims to open as many as a thousand locations. At its launch in December 2025, the company stated that scaling up would only follow once the pilot "scored a ten", according to the magazine De Ondernemer.

Source: retaildetail.eu