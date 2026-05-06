Chilies suit Belgian tomato growers group’s diversification plan

In Belgium, the first chilies of the season were harvested in March in Tomato Masters' greenhouses. For the grower, affiliated with Tomeco, that marks a new crop addition alongside tomatoes, bell peppers, and other fruit-vegetables. The switch to chilies came at the request of Coöperatie Hoogstraten, which needed to replace its chili grower, who had stopped. Tomato Masters decided to step in, even though it wasn't actively seeking a new crop to cultivate.

© Tomato Masters

© Tomato Masters

The strategy? Diversification

Introducing chilies suits the company's broader risk-spreading strategy. For years, Tomato Masters grew only tomatoes, but rising viral pressure forced them to diversify. "That's why we started growing other crops, like bell peppers and cucumbers," says Lotte De Jongh.

Bell pepper cultivation, now available in four colors, laid an important foundation for the move to chilies, which are grown similarly. This year, the company is cultivating 7,500 m² in three colors: red, yellow, and green. The crop aligns with Tomato Masters' existing infrastructure and expertise.

From cultivation to marketing

After being harvested, the chilies are sent to Hoogstraten, where Tomeco's central packaging facility is located. The product is offered in small (50, 75, and 100 g) as well as bulk packaging. In the winter, Spanish chilies are still sold, though the focus lies on strengthening Belgian cultivation. That offers potential, says Lotte: "Our customers want to, along with tomatoes, buy chilies from us, of the quality they're used to."

© Tomato Masters

Positioning Belgian chilies better

Tomeco and Coöperatie Hoogstraten want to strengthen Belgian chilies' market position. Work is underway on a new concept and packaging, similar to previous successful product launches such as mini watermelons. "We want to rebrand this product to make it easily recognizable in stores," Lotte explains. Initial client feedback has been positive, and chilies lend themselves well to marketing.

If the cultivation and sales are successful, Tomeco sees potential in future expansion. Still, their focus remains clear. "Nice extras are welcome, but tomatoes will always be our core business. We mustn't lose sight of that."

© Tomato Masters

Collaboration within Tomeco

Tomeco is a partnership of six Belgian tomato growers with a total of 73 hectares of high-tech greenhouses. By sharing knowledge and infrastructure, the group can flexibly respond to new crops such as chilies, while keeping its core activity, tomato cultivation, central.

For more information:

Tomato Masters

Stokstormestraat 14a

9800 Deinze

[email protected]

www.tomatomasters.be

Tomeco

Loenhoutseweg 59a

2320 Hoogstraten

Tel: +32 3 284 16 84

[email protected]

www.tomeco.be