Vegetable crops transition to Georgia as Florida seasons wrap up

Sweet corn prices have taken a dive from their historically high numbers earlier this spring. Back in March, supplies were extremely low as a result of a multi-day freeze that hit the state of Florida early February. Prices were as high as $60/crate, something that hadn't been witnessed before. However, as volume improved, prices started to drop. "It's all a matter of supply and demand and we're down to $12-$14," says Geoff Taft with Pioneer Growers.

"Right now, we are experiencing really good volume out of Southern Florida," he added. The Bell Glade area is going full stride and will have great volume until Memorial Day. While this region got hammered by the freeze, most corn got replanted and that's being harvested now. "This is all post-freeze corn."

From Bell Glade, the sweet corn season will transition to Bainbridge, Georgia. There will be a bit of overlap between the regions as Bainbridge is expected to kick off between May 15 and May 20. Early on in the growing season, cold weather somewhat slowed down the Bainbridge crop, but it is now fully back on schedule. "Sweet corn out of Bainbridge is looking very good and will play an important role for the 4th of July holiday." After that, the season will probably continue for another week before it wraps up. Simultaneously, Pioneer Growers will have corn deal out of Poulan, GA.

© Pioneer Growers

Bell peppers

An item that was recently added to the company's offering is bell pepper. Harvest started out of Bell Glade last Fall and is still going. The market was really good during the winter months when prices as high as $50 were experienced. "However, the market has mellowed out, and prices are in the mid $10s - $20s range right now." After a successful first bell pepper season out of Bell Glade, Pioneer Growers has lined up a deal in Quitman, GA with harvest starting at the end of the month.

Transition to Georgia

This time of year is marked by a crop transition from Florida to Georgia. In addition to sweet corn and bell peppers, cabbage is finishing up in Bell Glade and moving to Bainbridge. The same is happening with green beans and broccoli crowns. Bagged and chopped green beans are available while broccoli crowns can be purchased in bulk or solo wrapped.

For more information:

Geoff Taft

Pioneer Growers

Tel: +1 (561) 996-5211

[email protected]

www.pioneergrowers.com