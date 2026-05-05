U.S. demand for Indian mangoes grows as US$50–60 boxes sell out

Demand for premium mango varieties from India is increasing in the United States, with importers reporting strong pre-orders and rapid sell-outs. Varieties such as Alphonso and Kesar are marketed during a limited seasonal window each spring.

Importers report that boxes priced between US$50 and US$60 are often sold before arrival. Sameer Phanase said, "The problem is that the mango boxes come and they get sold out."

Demand extends beyond Indian American consumers to a broader customer base. Limited availability and short shelf life require coordinated logistics to maintain product quality.

Imports are subject to regulatory requirements. Fruit must undergo gamma irradiation at certified facilities, be inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and be transported within short timelines to maintain quality.

Bhaskar Savani said, "Mango sells itself."

The category has shifted from a niche segment to a premium offering, with some importers supplying subscription boxes priced near US$1,000 per season.

Supply chains are affected by air freight costs, geopolitical developments, and limited irradiation capacity. Industry participants report that delays can result in product losses due to spoilage.

Demand continues to expand, while supply remains constrained by regulatory requirements and logistics capacity.

Source: The American Bazaar