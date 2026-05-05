Kenya develops early-maturing, disease-tolerant papaya hybrids

A study published in Biological Diversity reports eight improved papaya (Carica papaya L.) hybrid lines developed in Kenya, delivering earlier maturity, higher yields, shorter tree stature, and improved tolerance to viral and fungal diseases. The research, conducted by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Kenyatta University, aims to support local seed production and reduce reliance on imported varieties.

The 12-month field trial at JKUAT's Juja campus evaluated growth, yield, and disease response of hybrid lines 1 to 8 against the commercial control Sunrise Solo. All hybrids reached maturity 6 to 15 days earlier and fruited at heights 23 to 37 cm lower than the control, supporting easier crop management and harvesting.

Yield performance ranged from 40 to 64 fruits per tree across most lines. Hybrid 4 produced larger fruits suited to local markets and processing, while lines 1, 2, 5, 7, and 8 produced medium-sized fruit aligned with export specifications comparable to Sunrise Solo.

Disease screening showed variation across genotypes. Hybrids 6 and 7 recorded lower MWMV symptom expression and higher tolerance to powdery mildew compared to the control. Line 6 showed no powdery mildew incidence and the lowest presence of water-soaked stem lesions associated with MWMV.

The study addresses constraints linked to access to improved varieties and losses from viral infections. The validation of locally developed hybrids with defined horticultural traits and disease tolerance supports seed multiplication systems for growers with limited resources. The authors note that standard agronomic practices can further improve performance.

Papaya remains an economically relevant crop in Kenya. The introduction of these hybrids provides an alternative production base focused on yield stability and disease management.

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For more information:

Wei Zhang

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Tel: +86 187569 55386

Email: [email protected]

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