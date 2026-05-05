Shipments begin on fresh Thai durian

Fresh durian shipments from Thailand are now arriving in the U.S. by air and are expected to continue through August, depending on weather conditions in the growing regions.

Xiaoqin Gao Nahoumovich of Gaia Produce, who has been importing fresh and frozen durian for nearly 18 years, notes that Thailand—alongside Mexico—is one of the only countries currently permitted to export fresh durian into the U.S.

© Gaia Produce

This creates a highly delicate supply chain. "It comes by air because the shelf life is extremely short," she says. Gaia is currently shipping several varieties, including Monthong. "For those unfamiliar, durian is known for its strong aroma, which develops quickly. Air shipments typically do not include cold temperature control—it's simply too costly for fresh fruit."

Instead, durian is packed in 12-kilo foam boxes with dry ice and shipped directly to airports closest to customers. "Ripening happens very quickly, so there's essentially no time for storage," Gao Nahoumovich explains, adding that the fruit is pre-inspected by the USDA in Thailand prior to shipment.

Durian shipping challenges

Demand remains steady among Gaia Produce's customer base of approximately 10 buyers across the U.S. Weekly shipments average around 100 boxes, although movement has slowed somewhat due to current economic conditions. "It's a premium product, so sales are slower. Customers who used to move 100–200 boxes per week are still taking similar volumes, but it's taking longer to sell through," says Gao Nahoumovich.

© Gaia Produce

Pricing is currently around $10/lb. for distributors/$12-$15/lb. for consumers, with recent increases of 5–10 percent driven by rising air freight costs. The high price point adds another layer of complexity. "You have to be very precise with ripeness. If it's underripe, it lacks the expected flavor and aroma. At these prices, consumers expect a perfectly ripe product," she adds.

For more information:

Eyal Nahoumovich

Gaia Produce

Tel:+1 (914) 420-9195

[email protected]

https://www.gaiaproduce.com/