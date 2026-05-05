"Growing preference for Palmer mangoes among customers"

At Sweet Fruits in Emmen, Peruvian mangoes have now been replaced by Brazilian ones. Bert Westera is pleased that the Peru season is over. "I used to look forward to the Peru season because you could count on top quality, but in recent years I have found the quality to be quite disappointing," he says.

"Once again, we are looking back on a difficult season with the necessary quality issues," Bert continues. "As a result, we are seeing more and more customers opting for Palmer. We are currently receiving these, like the Keitt, from Brazil. I personally expected prices to be slightly higher, but they are currently between €6.50 and €7. Brazil has a lot of large fruit, and we are not receiving many smaller sizes. Those smaller sizes are in high demand and are selling for more than €7. Sales of the larger mangoes are somewhat slower."

"Furthermore, mango supply on the European market is limited. Volumes from the Ivory Coast are disappointing, and Mali has an export ban to Europe due to the fruit fly. Within two weeks, we expect mangoes from the Dominican Republic to arrive on the market. Overall, we are seeing a gradual supply pattern, and for the coming weeks, I do not expect any major fluctuations. Instead, we are heading towards Brazil's peak season in September with steady sales."

In addition to mangoes, Sweet Fruits also receives limes from its Brazilian headquarters, although these are mainly directed to its Portuguese sister company.

For more information:

Bert Westera

Sweet Fruits

Westerstraat 154

7811 MV Emmen

Tel: +31 (0) 591 745111

[email protected]