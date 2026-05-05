USDA to buy fresh table grapes

The California table grape industry is deeply appreciative of the recent announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding its intent to purchase $25 million of fresh table grapes in the U.S. through the Section 32 program as part of a broader $118 million investment supporting American farmers and strengthening the nation's food supply.



The commitment of USDA to purchasing fresh foods reflects the important role domestic agriculture plays in supporting rural communities, maintaining a stable food system, and ensuring nutritious foods reach families in need across the country. Over 99 percent of commercially grown table grapes in the United States come from California, so for California table grape growers and shippers, and the tens of thousands of workers who support this industry, this investment is both meaningful and timely.



"On behalf of the California table grape industry, I want to express sincere gratitude to Secretary Brooke Rollins, Under Secretary Dudley Hoskins, and the dedicated career staff at USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service for their attention to this request and their continued partnership with the California table grape industry. Their responsiveness helps ensure programs like Section 32 deliver real value to producers and communities alike," said Ian LeMay, president of the California Table Grape Commission.



"We look forward to continuing our work alongside USDA to successfully deliver high-quality, nutritious Grapes from California to food assistance programs nationwide," said LeMay.

Contact:

Nick Nakashian

California Table Grape Commission

[email protected]

www.grapesfromcalifornia.com



