"Strawberry production set to reach 7 million kilos by 2028"

On Wednesday, 29 April, REO officially opened the strawberry season. For the occasion, affiliated strawberry growers were invited to Geert Neerinck's farm in Ingelmunster, where they were introduced to the new direction at the start of the season. "Strawberries are becoming an increasingly important product in our range," says Remie Dewitte, commercial director at REO.

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Remie Dewitte (commercial director), Geert Neerinck (grower), Dirk Declerq (chairman), and Pieter Van Houcke (vice-chairman) of REO

A striking setting at grower Neegro, where the shed was fully decorated in REO's new house style. A packaging wall separated the shed from the company's greenhouses, where Geert grows strawberries on 2 hectares, in addition to vine tomatoes at another location. Remie discussed developments within the cooperative, focusing on production, market development, and positioning.

Strawberries on the rise

"It is important to first reflect briefly on the context of strawberries in West Flanders," Remie begins. "This may not always be widely known, but the region is also an important player. Moreover, this is not a static situation. It is a story that has clearly been growing in recent years, and we expect this trend to continue in the future."

Specifically for strawberries, he notes a clear growth trajectory at REO. "Today, we produce about 6.2 million kilos of strawberries annually, accounting for almost 30 million in sales," he explains. "By comparison, just a few years ago we were at around 4 million kilos, and that growth is expected to continue, with the potential to reach 7 million kilos by 2028."

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According to him, the growth is mainly driven by specialisation. "It is primarily existing growers who are further developing their strawberry cultivation. They are investing in modern techniques, such as lighting, allowing them to spread production and offer quality strawberries in winter as well." At the same time, Remie also sees interest from new and young growers. "Strawberries have become an attractive product, both economically and in terms of market potential."

This attractiveness is partly driven by consumers. "We see that strawberry consumption is increasing, and not only during the traditional season. Consumers are increasingly eating strawberries year-round, creating new opportunities for the sector. This rising demand makes it possible to absorb additional production and offers prospects for new generations of growers."

Clear brand strategy

The clear potential of strawberries was therefore a key reason, as part of the new strategy and corporate identity launched last year, to include them in the broader story. "This is an important step for the strawberry sector in West Flanders. Historically, the Tomabel brand has played an important role. It was established some 30 years ago and has built a strong reputation."

© REO

"We have therefore consciously chosen to bring that history into a broader and stronger whole. Tomabel will continue to exist as a quality label but will be integrated into the wider story. We want to evolve towards one clear, recognisable brand strategy. In recent years, we have been working step by step towards a more unified approach. That transition was already made last year for products such as chicory, leeks, and lettuce. Today, we are continuing this for strawberries, and REO tomatoes have also been given a new look. Tomatoes are co-branded with Tomabel. In this way, we are building a consistent and strong brand that is recognisable to our buyers and their end customers."

Specifically, more than 90% of strawberries will be marketed under the REO umbrella brand, in new punnet packaging. For outdoor strawberries, which Remie says continue to decline in volume but are still highly valued, a separate positioning is planned under the REO Terra label, one of the sub-brands alongside REO Sublime, REO NOVA, and Vivo by REO. "In this way, we maintain the link with the main brand, while clearly distinguishing the cultivation method and story for our buyers."

B2C communication

In this context, they also aim to make progress in terms of flexibility. "At present, cardboard punnets are not our standard. We mainly work with plastic, and for now, these remain the most common. However, we see growing demand for more sustainable alternatives. That is why we are making it possible to offer cardboard packaging on request. In certain markets, such as France, there is also a clear demand for flow packs, which we can supply as well. We always want to respond to the needs of different markets," he explains.

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"We want to provide maximum support and flexibility to our customers. By offering different packaging options, we can better respond to specific requirements and market demands."

It is also notable that REO, which traditionally operates with a B2B strategy, has prepared a consumer-focused advertising campaign for strawberries. Remie emphasises that the cooperative continues to rely on its B2B approach and its marketing partners. "However, strawberries are an exception. It is a product that is closer to the consumer, evokes emotion, and can more easily convey a story. That is why we focus more strongly on B2C communication in this case, through campaigns and actions that directly appeal to consumers. REO wants to highlight the craftsmanship of its producers, particularly its strawberry growers."

"That does not mean that we are suddenly shifting entirely to consumer marketing. Marketing investments must deliver clear added value for growers, as they finance them. The ultimate goal remains achieving the best possible price. It is always a balancing act. Within that balance, strawberries are the product where we go furthest in B2C. However, the effect of this strategy extends further. By strengthening the umbrella brand story, other product groups also benefit, such as leeks, lettuce, and chicory. That is the strength of a unified marketing approach."

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Mother's Day campaign

Grower Geert is already looking ahead to a very promising season. "The weather is currently ideal for growing strawberries. We have beautiful, sunny days combined with cool nights, which benefits flavour development. During the day, the fruit builds flavour, while at night it continues to grow without ripening too quickly. The result is a firm strawberry with full flavour. If nothing unusual happens in the coming period, we expect to deliver stable volumes. In addition, demand is usually strong when the sun is shining, so all indicators are positive for the season ahead," he says.

The cooperative is also looking ahead to a traditionally important moment in the season. "Our Mother's Day campaign remains a key feature," Remie concludes. "This year it runs from 29 April to 10 May. During the campaign, consumers are invited to share their 'sweetest memory with their mother', with an REO box of fresh strawberries as a reward. It is a great way to connect our products with emotion and experience. At the same time, this period coincides with the first peak in production, making it especially important for us."

For more information:

REO

Oostnieuwkerksesteenweg 101

8800 Roeselare, Belgium

Tel. +32 (0) 51 23 12 11

[email protected]

www.reo.be