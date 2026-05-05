Demand for Soluna apples strong

Export momentum is building for Exporter of the Year award nominee WA Farm Direct's Soluna™ apples. Executive manager Rebecca Blackman points to strong international demand even as shipments begin to move.

"We have commenced packing containers for the start of this season's Soluna export program," Blackman said. "Harvesting began in April and has now concluded in some regions, with others continuing for another week. Export activity is now underway, with containers being consolidated using fruit sourced from across Australia and shipped from Melbourne and Fremantle.

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"Demand is exceptionally strong at present," she said. "We are receiving interest in excess of the fruit available, and the WA Farm Direct team is working closely with each territory to meet their respective market plans as effectively as possible."

"The primary point of difference is its colour — that deep burgundy skin," Blackman said. "It stands out as something genuinely different in the apple category, complemented by its texture and eating quality. Soluna is extremely crisp, has an excellent flavour profile, and also delivers health benefits associated with its distinctive skin colour."

"It has a very strong presence on the shelf and is highly visually appealing," she said. "It captures consumer attention immediately upon entering a retail setting."

Shipments are now being prepared for a range of destinations. "All territories will be receiving their fruit within the next three to six weeks," Blackman says.

While exports are gathering pace, the domestic performance of the Bravo™ counterpart has also been strong. "We're now fully ranged throughout all of Australia," she says. "It's commenced well, and demand is high."

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The bigger challenge this season has come from the weather, particularly the heat across key growing regions earlier in the year. "The heat through the early part of this year impacted Victoria and South Australia," Blackman says. "Many of our orchards are protected with cover, which has helped to significantly reduce sunburn impacts."

More broadly, Blackman points to geographic spread as a key buffer against climatic risk. "We work with a strong group of 83 growers located across multiple growing regions nationwide," she said. "This geographic spread helps mitigate risk, as production challenges in one area can often be balanced by stronger performance elsewhere."

That diversity is central to long-term planning as volumes continue to grow. "Production this season has increased by 10%," Blackman said. "Growers are continuing to plant the variety, with those younger trees expected to reach maturity over the next three to seven years."

Export expansion is also bringing its own complexities, particularly when entering new markets. "Establishing access to a new market such as Australian Apples into China involves a substantial amount of work throughout the supply chain," she said. "As it's a protocol market, it requires growers to register orchard blocks and packhouses to comply with a detailed set of regulatory requirements."

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External factors are adding further uncertainty. "We are currently exploring pathways to supply Soluna into the Middle East," Blackman said.

Rising costs are also a factor, particularly in logistics. "Fuel levies on freight have increased significantly," she said. "Costs have risen right across the chain, from grower through to exporter."

Despite these pressures, WA Farm Direct believes Soluna's premium positioning provides some resilience.

"We have developed a premium product, and our priority is to ensure returns that support growers' long‑term viability," she said.

For more information:

Rebecca Blackman

WA Farm Direct

Tel: +61 8 9350 4600

[email protected]