U.S. produce ads rise 4% to 266,651 ahead of Cinco de Mayo promotions

With Cinco de Mayo falling on Taco Tuesday next week, retailers went all-in on promotions, featuring specials on cilantro, avocados, jalapenos, onions, sweet corn, tomatoes, limes, bell peppers, and mangoes.

© USDA

All departments in the store followed the theme, with special cuts of meat and marinades advertised alongside fresh tortillas, chips, and beverages. Floral and bakery departments also highlighted blooms and pastries for the celebration, alongside Mother's Day floral arrangements and gift ideas.

Total ad numbers this week were 266,651, 4% higher than last week's total of 256,370. The total for the same week last year was 7% higher at 286,395.

© USDA

The total number of ads broken out by commodity groups was as follows: fruit 141,029 (55%), onions and potatoes 26,418 (10%), vegetables 87,837 (34%), herbs 8,962, ornamentals 2,361, and hemp 228. The number of ads for organic produce was 18,183, representing 7% of total ads.

The following are the prices of major advertised items (3,000 plus ads) this week, compared to the same week last year.

© USDA

Significant increases in price for fruit this week included limes (each) at 34% and Pink Lady apples per lb. at 17%. Significant decreases included Hass avocados (each) at 23%.

Significant changes in price for onions and potatoes this week included a 31% increase for white onions per lb. and an 11% decrease for Russet potatoes (5 lb. bag).

© USDA

Significant increases in price for vegetables this week included plum-type tomatoes at 40%, and green onions and jalapeno peppers both at 19%. There were no significant decreases.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov