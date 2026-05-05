NZ exporters may be eligible for US$600 million in U.S. tariff refunds

New Zealand exporters may be eligible for up to NZ$1 billion (US$600 million) in tariff refunds following a ruling by the United States Supreme Court, which overturned duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Modelling by Ernst & Young New Zealand indicates that refunds relate to tariffs paid on exports to the United States between April 2025 and February 2026. The refund process was initiated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on April 20, 2026.

Sectors affected by IEEPA tariffs include fruit exports.

Paul Smith, partner and indirect tax leader at EY New Zealand, said: "Our modelling shows there is a substantial pool of refunds potentially available to New Zealand exporters, but the ability to access those refunds will vary considerably depending on how individual supply chains and importing arrangements are structured."

Eligibility depends on whether the exporter is the importer of record for U.S. customs. Exporters with a U.S. subsidiary acting as importer may apply directly, while others may need to rely on contractual arrangements to recover duties.

"In practice, this means we do not expect every dollar of the estimated NZ$1 billion to flow back to New Zealand businesses," Smith said.

"Where exporters are not the importer of record and do not have control or influence over the importer, some refunds may ultimately be retained offshore."

Refunds are being processed through the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries claim portal within the U.S. Automated Commercial Environment. Phase 1 covers unliquidated or recently liquidated entries, with additional phases to follow.

"The refund process has now formally commenced, but it is not automatic," Smith said.

"Exporters need to actively assess their eligibility, understand which entries qualify under the first phase, and ensure claims are made correctly. Importantly, these refunds apply only to IEEPA-based duties and not to other U.S. tariff regimes."

Other U.S. tariffs remain in place under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

EY New Zealand estimates these tariffs have cost New Zealand businesses around NZ$172 million (US$103.2 million) as of February 2026.

Source: Stuff