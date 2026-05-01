U.S. invests US$774 million in port infrastructure projects

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) invested $774 million into American ports to strengthen our supply chain and restore U.S. maritime dominance. The 37 projects receiving awards are at coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports.

"U.S. ports keep our grocery store shelves stocked, our energy supply chains resilient, and our export market strong," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "Under President Trump's America First agenda, investing in our ports means investing in American jobs, economic growth, and national security."

"President Trump's commitment to modernizing our port and maritime infrastructure has resulted in an unprecedented investment in our port infrastructure and is another significant investment in restoring America's maritime dominance," said MARAD Administrator Stephen M. Carmel. "These port improvements will have generational impacts and enhance the nation's short and long-term economic competitiveness."

President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Sean P. Duffy are committed to restoring U.S. maritime dominance.

From Alaska to West Virginia, these investments are delivering real results: expanded rail tunnels to boost capacity, upgraded screening tech to reinforce national security, adaptable two-tier docks to support all-weather operations, and a brand-new cargo terminal to improve efficiency.

MARAD's Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) aims to modernize America's ports and strengthen our supply chains, helping reduce time and costs for shippers, and drive down the cost of goods for American families. The U.S. has more than 300 ports operated by states, counties, municipalities, and private corporations.

For more information:

United States Department of Transportation

Tel: +1 202 366 5067

Email: [email protected]

www.maritime.dot.gov