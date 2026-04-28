Fuel surcharges continue to increase on major trade lanes

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced an update to its Emergency Fuel Surcharge (EFS), following its initial implementation on 10 March 2026. The revised surcharge will apply across multiple trade lanes and reflects ongoing adjustments in response to market conditions.

Under the updated structure, all long-haul head haul shipments will be subject to an EFS of US$120 per TEU for dry containers and US$160 per TEU for reefer containers. For long-haul back-haul routes, the surcharge is set at US$60 per TEU for dry containers and US$80 per TEU for reefers. In short sea trades, the EFS will be US$60 per TEU for dry containers and US$80 per TEU for reefer containers.

© ONE

The updated surcharge will take effect from 1 May 2026. This applies to both non-FMC-regulated trades and FMC-regulated trades, including those involving the United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Guam, Saipan, Hawaii, and Canada.

The company notes that the implementation remains subject to any required regulatory approvals and applicable notice periods and will remain in effect until further notice. Customers are advised to refer to Appendix 1 for the detailed quantum by service scope.

ONE stated that it will continue to monitor evolving market conditions and make adjustments to the surcharge as necessary. The company added that it remains committed to informing customers of any changes as soon as possible.

For more information:

Ocean Network Express

Email: [email protected]

www.one-line.com