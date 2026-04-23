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COSCO rolls out new liner connection between Far East and North Africa

China's shipping group COSCO Shipping has rolled out a new liner connection between the Far East and North Africa, underlining a continued focus on strengthening trade corridors via the Suez Canal. The North Africa Express (NAX) service will run on a three-week rotation, deploying three multipurpose vessels of around 80,000 dwt, each suited for both bulk and general cargo flows.

The rotation links key Chinese export hubs—Ningbo, Shanghai and Nansha—with North African gateways including Port Said, Benghazi and Misrata, before returning to Qingdao. The service is expected to support growing cargo demand, particularly in the Libyan market.

Elsewhere, Sidra Line has introduced a Black Sea feeder loop connecting Turkish ports with Novorossiysk, while United Arab Feeder Lines has expanded its Middle East Express network. By adding Sohar, the service enhances links between South Asia and Indian Ocean destinations, improving schedule reliability and regional connectivity.

Source: see.new

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