Iran returns Strait of Hormuz to military control

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced renewed control of the Strait of Hormuz, citing restrictions on Iranian ports by the United States.

In a statement broadcast by state media, the IRGC said the waterway has "returned to its previous state" and is now under military management.

The development follows ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington. Iranian authorities stated that restrictions on shipping prompted the move.

"For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic waterway is now under strict management and control by the armed forces," the IRGC said.

The IRGC added that the situation will continue until restrictions on Iranian shipping are removed.

"Until the United States restores full freedom of navigation for vessels traveling from Iran to their destinations and vice versa, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control and in its previous condition," the statement said.

The development is expected to affect shipping operations and energy markets, following earlier periods when commercial transit through the strait was allowed.

Source: Container News