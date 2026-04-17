African reefer shortages tighten produce export supply chains

Africa's growing role in global perishables trade is facing pressure from logistics constraints, as shortages of refrigerated containers combine with global shipping disruptions to tighten supply chains.

According to Ocean Network Express, the continent is facing a widening "reefer gap" caused by an imbalance between import and export flows. Imports, mainly machinery, plastics, and textiles from Asia, arrive in dry containers, while exports of perishables require refrigerated units. Based on 2024 data, up to 55 per cent of reefer demand during peak periods in Durban and Mombasa could not be met, with deficits of around 55 per cent in Durban and 30 per cent in Mombasa.

This imbalance comes as agricultural exports expand, supported by initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area. However, export growth is adding pressure to existing cold chain infrastructure.

South Africa remains the main container gateway, with citrus accounting for about 40 per cent of containerised exports. Over the past decade, fruit exports have grown at a compound annual rate of 4.6 per cent, including oranges, apples, grapes, and cherries. Kenya has also developed as a regional hub, with fruit exports growing at a compound annual rate of 13.9 per cent, supported by increased avocado production since 2015.

Reefer containers are required to maintain temperature and humidity during transport, but production areas are often located inland. Moving empty reefer units from ports to these areas adds cost and complexity, affecting availability.

Carriers are using Non-Operating Reefers (NOR), or 'Reefer as Dry' (RAD), allowing dry cargo to be transported in reefer units with cooling systems switched off to reposition equipment.

Global conditions are also affecting availability. According to DHL, demand remains supported by seasonal exports, but capacity is uneven due to longer transit times, network disruptions, and equipment imbalances. Vessel rerouting has added 10 to 14 days to transit times, increasing fuel costs and reducing container circulation. DHL notes this reflects slower movement rather than fewer containers.

Across Africa, the impact is visible in export flows. In South Africa, citrus production for the 2026 season is expected to be 205 to 210 million cartons. In Morocco, weather conditions have stabilised, with peak harvest expected in early April, alongside port development projects.

Freight rates remain stable but fluctuate due to fuel costs, surcharges, and regulatory measures. The combination of equipment shortages, inland logistics challenges, and global disruptions is tightening reefer supply chains as export volumes increase.

Source: Logistics Update Africa