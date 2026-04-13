MSC transfers ownership to next generation of Aponte family

Mediterranean Shipping Company has transferred ownership from founder Gianluigi Aponte to his children in the last quarter of 2025.

The company stated that ownership has been transferred to Diego Aponte and Alexa Aponte, who currently serve as group president and chief financial officer. The move is intended to maintain continuity and stability within the privately held group.

Gianluigi Aponte, who founded the company in 1970, will remain as executive chairman. The company confirmed it will continue to focus on maritime freight transport.

"I am extremely proud of this important moment," Aponte said in a statement.

The company noted that Diego and Alexa Aponte have been involved in its operations during a period of expansion.

MSC operates a fleet of around 1,000 ships and is active in 155 countries, with calls at 520 ports worldwide. The company does not disclose financial details.

Source: Global Banking & Finance