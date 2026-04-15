Inland logistics capacity expands in southern Brazil

Maersk announced investments in two inland facilities in Rio Grande (RS) and Paranaguá (PR), expanding its logistics network in southern Brazil. The developments respond to demand for integrated logistics solutions and reflect the role of Brazil in South American trade flows.

Rio Grande and Paranaguá were selected for their location in export corridors and proximity to production areas. Both sites are near their respective ports with road access to distribution hubs, supporting container movement, inland transport, and connectivity between ports, inland markets, and cross-border flows. Rio Grande also supports the cabotage network operated by Aliança Navegação e Logística.

The facilities support cargo flows, including agribusiness, refrigerated goods, and industrial cargo. The expansion adds capacity near the ports of Rio Grande and Paranaguá and supports operations during peak export periods.

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Ricardo Rocha, Vice President – Managing Director East Coast South America, said the investments respond to demand for capacity near ports, reduced dwell times, and integrated logistics services linking ocean and inland operations.

The new depots address demand for infrastructure close to ports, increased capacity during export peaks, and expanded handling for refrigerated cargo. In Paranaguá, the Cargo Services area has been expanded to 6,000 m², increasing throughput and truck flow.

In Rio Grande (RS), the facility is located 2.5 km from Rio Grande Port and close to industrial zones in southern Brazil. The site covers approximately 70,000 m² and operates as a multipurpose depot for dry and reefer containers, including storage for empty and full containers, as well as cargo services, cross-docking, and operational support activities.

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In Paranaguá (PR), a 3,160 m² expansion brings the total container freight station area to 6,000 m². The facility is designed to reduce congestion and support export cargo processing, with capacity for dry, refrigerated, and export cargo flows.

Both locations include layouts for container handling and truck circulation, reefer plug capacity, and infrastructure for operational use. The facilities also include systems for water reuse and waste treatment.

The sites will provide container inspection, cleaning, repairs, and support services. The infrastructure supports integration with inland transport, customs processes, and ocean services. Customer segments include exporters of agricultural and refrigerated cargo, industrial importers, and businesses using integrated logistics.

Maersk operates a logistics network in Brazil, including depots, warehouses, inland transport, air services, and integrated logistics. The depot network covers more than 361,600 m² across regions, including Itapoá, Itajaí, Araquari, Paranaguá, Santos, São Bernardo do Campo, Cambé, Manaus, and Cascavel. Warehousing capacity exceeds 46,000 m² across Cabo Santo Agostinho, Cajamar, and Navegantes. The new facilities expand this network in southern Brazil.

For more information:

Monica Martinez

Maersk

Email: [email protected]

www.maersk.com