Intra-Asia Container Index falls 3% to US$839 per 40 ft container

Drewry's Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI), a weighted average of weekly spot rates across 18 major trade routes within Asia, decreased by 3 per cent in the second week of April, reaching US$839 per 40 ft container. Rates are currently 26 per cent higher compared to the same period last year.

© Drewry

Drewry's Intra-Asia Container Index reports actual spot container freight rates for major intra-Asia trade routes. The index, updated weekly from 2 January 2026, consists of 18 route-specific indices representing individual shipping lanes, as well as a composite index. All indices are reported in US$ per 40 ft container.

Market freight rates are collected across the following routes: Busan–Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City–Shanghai, Jakarta–Shanghai, Jawaharlal Nehru Port–Shanghai, Kaohsiung–Shanghai, Laem Chabang–Shanghai, Shanghai–Busan, Shanghai–Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai–Jakarta, Shanghai–Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Shanghai–Jebel Ali, Shanghai–Kaohsiung, Shanghai–Laem Chabang, Shanghai–Manila, Shanghai–Singapore, Shanghai–Tanjung Pelepas, Shanghai–Yokohama, and Yokohama–Shanghai.

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