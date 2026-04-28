Global liner schedule reliability reaches 62.2% in March 2026

Sea-Intelligence has released issue 176 of the Global Liner Performance report, covering schedule reliability across 34 trade lanes and more than 60 carriers, with data up to March 2026.

Global schedule reliability reached 62.2% in March 2026, increasing by 3.9 percentage points month on month. This marks the joint highest level recorded in 2026. Compared with the same period last year, reliability improved by 5.2 percentage points.

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Average delays for late vessel arrivals also declined month on month by 0.14 days to 5.48 days. On a year-on-year basis, however, delays remained 0.36 days higher.

Among the top 13 carriers, Hapag-Lloyd recorded the highest schedule reliability at 72.3%, followed by Maersk at 70.8%. Eight carriers reported reliability levels between 60 and 70%, while two carriers were in the 50 to 60% range. Wan Hai recorded the lowest level at 46.6%. Two carriers reported a month-on-month decline, while 11 recorded year-on-year improvement.

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Alliance performance shows Gemini Cooperation at 76.8% reliability for all arrivals and 77.6% for trade arrivals. MSC recorded 65.4% for all arrivals and 61.6% for trade arrivals. Premier Alliance recorded 57.2% for all arrivals and 56.5% for trade arrivals, while Ocean Alliance reached 65.9%.

The report presents two measures of performance. "All arrivals" includes both origin and destination calls, while "trade arrivals" focuses on destination regions. Both metrics are used to compare performance across new and existing alliances.

© Sea IntelligenceFor more information:

Alan Murphy

Sea-Intelligence

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

www.sea-intelligence.com