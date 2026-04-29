Costa Rican exporters face rising costs and strong currency pressure

Exporters in Costa Rica are facing margin pressure from a combination of higher port fees, currency appreciation, and trade measures affecting key markets.

Port tariffs at Limón and Moín, managed by JAPDEVA, have increased following approval by ARESEP. Initial proposals ranged from 13 per cent to 167 per cent, later moderated, with overall revenues expected to rise about 27 per cent. Specific increases include towage up 80 per cent, vessel services up 64 per cent, forklifts up 78 per cent, and refrigeration energy up 91 per cent. Exporters have raised concerns about the impact on competitiveness.

At the same time, the Costa Rican colón has strengthened to around ₡454 per US$, compared with levels above ₡690 in 2022. Exporters, who typically receive revenue in US dollars while incurring costs in local currency, are seeing reduced returns as costs increase. Smaller exporters face more difficulty managing currency exposure.

Trade conditions have also shifted in the United States, which accounts for about 47 per cent of Costa Rica's exports. A 10 per cent tariff has been introduced under new measures, although some agricultural products, including bananas and tropical fruits, remain exempt.

The combined effect is affecting export operations, particularly for perishable products such as pineapples and bananas, where logistics costs are unavoidable. Some exporters are exploring domestic sales to offset currency impacts, although options remain limited.

Source: TicoTimes