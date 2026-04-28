Portugal to invest US$2.9 million in fruit and vegetable export

Portugal Fresh has announced an investment of €2.7 million (US$2.9 million) by 2027 to support international promotion of the fruit, vegetable, and flower sector.

The program includes participation in trade fairs such as Fruit Attraction in Madrid and São Paulo, Fruit Logistica in Berlin, and the International Plant Trade Fair in Essen in 2026 and 2027. Business missions to Chile and the United States are also planned.

The organisation aims to expand activities in markets including China, India, and the United Arab Emirates through promotion and market prospecting.

The plan also includes the development of an interprofessional framework to support coordination across the value chain, from production to distribution.

Portugal's fresh head, Gonçalo Santos Andrade, said the strategy aims to "build solid foundations for the sector to continue growing" and described exports as the engine of the economy.

Exports of fruit, vegetables, and flowers increased by 5% in 2025 to €2.6 billion (US$2.8 billion), reaching a new annual level and tripling over the last 16 years. The agri-food sector represents 13% of Portugal's goods exports.

The investment is co-financed through European programs Portugal 2030 and COMPETE 2030.

Portugal Fresh has 112 members representing around 5,000 farmers and focuses on promoting national fruit and vegetable production in domestic and export markets.

Source: AMAN