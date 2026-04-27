U.S. fruit exports to New Zealand reach US$41.5 million in 2025

The United States is strengthening its position in New Zealand's agricultural import market, with total U.S. agricultural exports rising from US$496 million in 2024 to US$620 million in 2025. Despite New Zealand's strong domestic production base, the U.S. remains a key supplier of dairy products, pork, fresh fruit, and pet food, ranking among the top three suppliers in each category.

Fresh fruit exports reached US$41.5 million in 2025, supported by demand for counter-seasonal supply and premium varieties. Grapes remain the leading category, generating US$24.8 million in export value. Additional growth opportunities are identified in lemons, along with apples, peaches, cherries, and other specialty fruits.

New Zealand's total fresh fruit import market was valued at US$188 million in 2025, with the United States ranking as the third-largest supplier behind Australia and Ecuador. The market continues to rely on imports for tropical fruit, table grapes, and selected citrus during the offseason period. This creates opportunities for U.S. exporters targeting high-value segments, particularly in foodservice channels where quality and seasonal availability are prioritized.

Tree nuts also recorded a steady performance. U.S. exports to New Zealand totaled US$16.5 million in 2025, driven by demand for almonds, walnuts, and in-shell pistachios. These three categories account for the majority of shipments.

New Zealand's total tree nut imports reached US$93 million, with Vietnam and Australia leading supply, and the United States again ranking as the third-largest supplier. Market trends indicate rising demand for shelled almonds, alongside increasing interest in shelled walnuts and in-shell pistachios.

Consumption patterns linked to snacking, home baking, and food manufacturing are supporting growth in these categories. The data points to continued opportunities for U.S. exporters in both fresh fruit and tree nut segments, particularly where supply timing, product quality, and premium positioning align with market demand.

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