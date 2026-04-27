Egypt exports 237,000 tons of food, led by 60,000 tons of citrus

Egypt's National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) reported that 4,149 food consignments totaling 237,000 tons were shipped by 1,512 exporting companies during the period April 18 to 24, 2026.

The shipments covered around 760 food products, including fruits, vegetables, and other food items.

Fruit exports reached 81,000 tons across 39 varieties. Citrus led volumes at 60,000 tons, followed by strawberries at 15,000 tons and other fruits at 6,000 tons.

Vegetable exports totaled 52,000 tons across 46 varieties. Potatoes led with 20,000 tons, followed by sweet potatoes at 9,000 tons and other vegetables at 5,000 tons.

Saudi Arabia ranked as the top destination for Egyptian food exports during the reported week, followed by the U.S., Syria, the Netherlands, and Sudan. In total, exports were shipped to 192 countries. Safaga Port handled 906 consignments, followed by Damietta Port with 810 and Alexandria Port with 687.

Food imports reached 2,063 consignments totaling 575,000 tons, handled by 874 companies. Imported products included wheat, soybeans, and various oils. Russia was the main supplier, followed by Bulgaria, Ukraine, Indonesia, and the U.S., among 84 exporting countries.

Alexandria Port handled the largest number of incoming consignments with 762 shipments, followed by Cairo International Airport with 456 and Damietta Port with 242.

The NFSA issued 1,294 export health certificates during the week in line with approved procedures. A total of 1,101 consignments were released under temporary clearance, while 528 consignments were cleared under the fast-track system.

Source: SIS