U.S. and India trade talks target fruit and nut market access

Trade discussions between the United States and India are ongoing following a week of negotiations, with agricultural market access a key focus. Farmers for Free Trade executive director Brian Kuehl said the talks are underway, but details remain unclear as negotiating text has not been released.

Kuehl said the size of India's market presents opportunities for U.S. agriculture if barriers can be addressed. He noted that India has an established history as a buyer of U.S. fruit and nuts, including apples and almonds, and that expanding access will depend on tariff levels and non-tariff measures.

He added that securing lower tariffs and addressing non-tariff barriers will be necessary to support further growth in exports. These measures, including sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, will influence how U.S. products can enter the market and compete.

Kuehl noted that exporters and farmers will monitor the agreement for provisions that support stable and predictable trade flows. The outcome of negotiations will determine the extent to which U.S. fruit and nut exports can expand in the Indian market.

Source: AgroNews