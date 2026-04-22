Canada’s avocado consumption market offers meaningful room for expansion

Mexico is the world's largest grower of avocados with an estimated production volume of 2.8 million tonnes. Close to half of Mexico's avocado production is exported to countries around the globe. "In line with the industry, we are a strongly export-driven company," says Mariana Palma, Senior Sales Executive at Coliman Avocados. "This reflects both our operational focus and the broader dynamics of the Mexican industry, where exports – particularly of Hass avocados – represent a significant share of total production." Most of the company's production is destined for international markets, including the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.

© Coliman Avocados

Canada represents an important pillar

Coliman's avocados are grown primarily in Michoacán and Jalisco and are packed close to origin under strict quality protocols. "That vertical integration is one of our main strengths and supports us in delivering consistent quality to international markets year-round." While the U.S. is the largest export market for Coliman, Canada represents a strategic and steadily growing market. "Canada offers strong fundamentals for us as avocado consumption per capita is increasing, the country is fully dependent on imports, and its mature retail sector values quality and consistency," said Palma. As a result, Canada represents an important pillar of Coliman's North America strategy, providing diversification and long-term growth potential.

Partnerships in Canada

For the Canadian market, Coliman works closely with importers, distributors, and major retailers to develop long-term supply programs. "Our integrated model is one of our main strengths, allowing us to offer consistent quality, reliable volumes, and tailored specifications, including ripeness management." Coliman has always been focused on building strong partnerships that go beyond transactional supply, supporting category growth, promotional planning, and year-round availability.

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Key markets in Canada

Currently, Coliman Avocados are present in Canada's main consumption centers in Ontario and Quebec. Three segments have been identified that are expected to drive incremental sales in the coming years. Looking ahead, growth opportunities are anticipated to be particularly strong in:

Western provinces, where consumption continues to expand.

Value-added segments such as ripe-and-ready programs.

Foodservice and convenience-driven formats.

With global demand for avocados continuing to rise, Canada is seen as a market with solid fundamentals and meaningful room for expansion.

© Coliman Avocados

Branding and packaging

In Canada, avocados are marketed under a portfolio of Coliman's own brands with Coliman as the flagship label. "Our primary focus is on strengthening the presence and positioning of our proprietary brands in the market," shared Palma. Product is available in a wide range of packaging formats, tailored to retail and wholesale needs. These include standard bulk cartons (such as 2 kg ,4 kg or 11.3 kg), as well as consumer-oriented formats like bagged avocados. "In addition, we work closely with our customers to customize packaging based on their merchandising strategies, with a growing focus on convenience and shelf-ready solutions." While the current programs are based on standardized formats, opportunities continue to be evaluated to adapt to evolving market needs.

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A staple product

In North America and beyond, the avocado category continues to grow and consumption spikes during certain times of the year. Major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup represent important consumption moments for avocados, particularly in categories like guacamole and fresh snacking. During these periods it is Coliman's goal to ensure supply continuity, support retail promotions, and work closely with its partners to meet increased demand. "More broadly, we aim to reinforce avocados as a staple product for social and shared consumption occasions," finished Palma.

The Coliman team will be present at CPMA in Toronto next week. Contact Mariana Palma to meet up.

For more information:

Mariana Palma

Coliman Avocados

[email protected]

www.colimanavocados.com