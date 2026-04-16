Halt on Moroccan tomato exports more nuanced according to APEFEL and FIFEL

Although reports have surfaced that claim there is currently a "halt to tomato exports to European and African markets" due to soaring prices in the Moroccan domestic market, this is currently being denied by the Moroccan Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters (APEFEL).

An APEFEL official states: "We have not received any official notification regarding an export ban. However, we have heard of a halt to exports of fresh tomatoes to African markets, as well as a halt to exports of processed tomatoes."

The exporters' representative adds that the authorities have asked certain cherry tomato producers to support the supply of tomatoes to the local market.

© Fastexpo

Zakaria Hanich, president of the Moroccan Interprofessional Federation for Fruit and Vegetable Production and Export (FIFEL), says: "There is no official ban, but rather a consultation between authorities and growers. It has resulted in a temporary freeze of exports of some segments in order to supply the local market. This is a temporary situation and will not last long. In fact, prices on the local market have begun to decrease over the last two days."

According to the aforementioned APEFEL representative, the rise in tomato prices on the Moroccan market is due to production issues, but also to artificial inflation caused by the multitude of intermediaries and a lack of oversight in the distribution chain.

He states: "Compared to the price practiced on the distribution market in Inezgane, prices at national markets are too high and sometimes exceed double the original price. We must tackle the problem at its source rather than banning exports. If administration officials seek to reform the distribution of fresh produce, it would be judicious to consider standardizing these products (grading them by size), limiting the proliferation of intermediaries, defining profit margins, or otherwise liberalizing the market altogether. Today, a grower is not permitted to sell directly to consumers and is required to go through wholesale markets."

The exporters' representative emphasizes the importance of exports, as they subsidize the local market. "The average annual price at the Inezgane market does not exceed 3.5 MAD, while the cost of production exceeds 5.56 MAD per kilo," he adds.

The pressure on production, caused by pest problems such as Tuta absoluta, mildew, and gray mold, exacerbated by the destruction of greenhouses following the catastrophic storm in late February, has led to a severe shortage of tomatoes and soaring prices on the domestic Moroccan market.