Montana cherry growers face third poor season after weather damage

U.S. cherry growers in the Flathead Valley, Montana, are facing another challenging season following weather-related losses in recent years. The 2024 crop was largely lost due to freezing temperatures during bloom, while in 2025, a windstorm and subsequent rain damaged fruit quality and reduced marketable volumes.

Bruce Johnson of Buena Vista Orchards said the 2025 season resulted in heavy losses. "Last year, the season was bad. I did not ship any fruit because all of ours was damaged. And it's really tragic when you spend all this time pruning right and getting the bees right, and they were in great shape. And then we had a windstorm, and we had rainstorms, and it damaged all the fruit."

Rainfall following the wind event also impacted quality. "Cherries will take a little bit of rain, but if you get too much on it, they try to absorb too much of the moisture. They'll crack or split, and bruises and splits mean a culled cherry. For what we're trying to do here, selling on the fresh market, you just kill it."

In 2025, production in the region fell to 1.6 million pounds, compared with up to 3 million pounds in a typical season. Around half of the 70 orchards in the Flathead Cherry Grower's Co-op did not ship fruit.

For the 2026 season, growers are monitoring weather conditions and crop timing. A mild winter has advanced development, with some orchards running about one week ahead of schedule. Market timing remains critical, as Flathead cherries typically enter the market after Washington State volumes. If both regions harvest simultaneously, prices can be affected by a higher supply.

Flathead production remains small compared to Washington, which produces more than 500 million pounds annually. The co-op structure allows growers to pool supply and market through Monson Fruit Company in Selah, Washington, enabling access to broader markets.

Input costs, including fuel, fertiliser, and labour, continue to increase, adding pressure on margins. Most growers in the region rely on additional income sources, with cherry production contributing to the overall farm revenue.

Despite production challenges, Flathead cherries are positioned in the market based on quality perception, with retailers marketing them as "Montana cherries" and paying a premium of about US$1 per pound compared to Washington fruit.

Growers report ongoing uncertainty linked to weather, pests, and market conditions. "Bears, if they're hungry, they love to climb in the cherry tree and eat the cherries," Johnson said.

Source: Hagadone News Network