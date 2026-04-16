“Honey Watermelons” get a brand refresh and new mascot

Fresh Pro has launched its refreshed Honey Watermelons brand. Designed to support shopper marketing and increase consumer engagement, the updated brand introduces an integrated marketing platform that helps simplify watermelon selection and drive demand at the shelf.

The refresh includes a new consumer landing page, original video content, point-of-sale materials, and an enhanced PLU system—delivering retail-ready tools that guide shopper decision-making and promote engagement at point of purchase.

© Fresh Pro

L: Josh Williams; R: Beezy

At the center of the brand refresh is Beezy, a new character mascot that brings the "Honey" in Honey Watermelons to life as a friendly, farm-inspired bee. Recognizing that shoppers often hesitate when choosing a watermelon, Beezy was created to support that final decision moment, offering simple, practical tips that make selection easy and approachable.

The brand's new website serves as a central hub for discovery, education, and engagement—extending the in-store experience beyond the shelf. The platform features original video content including Meet Beezy, a campaign video that shows the field the table process –along with recipes, kid-friendly activities, an interactive scavenger hunt, and a music supported playlist designed to encourage engagement, loyalty, and repeat purchase.

© Fresh Pro

The company says that kid-friendly mascots and clear point-of-purchase cues can drive impulse sales and conversion.

While consumer demand for watermelon remains steady, the company recognizes that effective shopper marketing—particularly kid-friendly mascots and clear point-of-purchase cues—can drive impulse sales and conversion.

"Watermelon is a fruit that brings people together and represents joy in both celebrations and everyday moments," said Josh Williams, sales and marketing director at Fresh Pro. "We wanted our brand to carry the same warmth and energy as the occasions our watermelons are part of, and Honey Watermelons – with Beezy at the center – bring that feeling to life."

For more information:

Fresh Pro

[email protected]

https://www.fresh-pro.com/

https://honeywatermelons.com/