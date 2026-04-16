‘Meet and Eat’ dinner during Philippines Trade Mission showcases U.S. blueberries

The culminating event of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council's (USHBC) participation in the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) 2026 Agribusiness Trade Mission to the Philippines is the "Meet and Eat" dinner at The Split in BGC, Taguig. The dinner brought together media representatives and trade partners for an evening that blends culinary creativity with industry insight.

In addition to strengthening relationships with key stakeholders, the dinner introduced new ways USA Blueberries can bring flavor, color and value to menus, product lines and consumer offerings. The evening celebrated the fruit's growing presence in the Philippines and its potential to support continued category growth in the market.

© U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

Chef Kalel Chan at the event.

Created 25 years ago by the blueberry industry, the organization exists to grow the entire category, give more consumers in the U.S more reasons to buy more blueberries, expand demand for U.S. blueberries in global markets and equip the industry for success. It serves domestic and international growers, importers, exporters and marketers, as well as others integral to the blueberry industry supply chain.

The Meet and Eat Dinner featured a menu packed with blueberry‑inspired dishes and beverages that showcase the fruit's ability to elevate sweet and savory applications. The evening's lineup was developed to demonstrate blueberries' adaptability across courses, cuisines and menu styles.



Beyond the culinary experience, the dinner provided a platform for the organization's representatives to share updates on the global blueberry industry, including production trends, export growth and the expanding role of USA Blueberries in Southeast Asia. Discussions also touched on market development efforts in the Philippines, and opportunities for collaboration across retail, foodservice and manufacturing sectors.

© U.S. Highbush Blueberry CouncilBack row, L-R: Kevin Hamilton, VP of global Marketing and communications, USHBC; Haiying Zhang, director of global business development, USHBC; Gianna Watson, senior policy advisor of trade and foreign agricultural affairs, USDA; Herpin Rochet Jateng, agricultural attaché, FAS Manila at the group dinner.

Blueberries continue to gain popularity among Filipino consumers, chefs and manufacturers. Their color, sweetness and nutritional benefits make them a healthy, eye‑catching addition to everyday meals and a valuable ingredient for product innovation. From breakfast bowls and pastries to sauces, beverages and premium desserts, USA Blueberries offer year‑round versatility.

"The Philippines remains an important market for U.S. blueberries," said Kevin Hamilton, USHBC vice president of global marketing and communications. "Engagements such as these provide valuable opportunities to connect directly with partners, deepen our understanding of market needs and identify new avenues for growth across retail, foodservice and manufacturing. We're committed to supporting the market through industry insights and collaborative marketing programs that help foster long-term growth."

For more information:

Gabriella Gebhardt

North American Blueberry Council

[email protected]

https://nabc.blueberry.org/