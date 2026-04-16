Carrot supply started to rebound in second half of winter

Looking back on the past season, the November to December period was one of the wettest and coldest time frames experienced in approximately 100 years, significantly impacting carrot supply in the U.S. main growing region of Bakersfield, California.

© Grimmway Produce Group"We approached this environment with a partnership first mindset, recognizing the importance of transparency and alignment as we worked through supply challenges," said Eric Proffitt, President of the Carrot Category at Grimmway Produce Group. "That approach is consistent with how we work with our customers."

To support customers during a critical time, the company leveraged a fantastic growing season in the Southeast alongside an earlier than planned transition into the Desert growing region in the Imperial Valley.

Improved outlook

"We are well positioned for a strong finish to the winter season." Recent warm weather has been supportive, helping advance the crop and improve sizing as Desert crop conditions continue to stabilize. This follows a period where Grimmway Produce Group successfully managed very high demand, maintaining supply through the Easter holiday while delivering against projected volumes.

Transitioning to Bakersfield

Throughout May, the transition to the spring crop out of Bakersfield will begin. Growing conditions in the Bakersfield region have been favorable in recent months. "However, those crops were planted during challenging fall conditions, so we will continue to monitor them closely," said Proffitt.

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Customer partnerships

Navigating this period required strong alignment across Grimmway Produce Group's partners, spanning both its conventional and organic carrot programs. That collaboration strengthened relationships across the business and reinforced a shared commitment to delivering for customers. "I am incredibly proud of the way our team has managed both our acres and our customer relationships through an exceptionally busy winter season. It is a testament to the strength of our partnerships and the dedication and hard work of our team," he added.

Strong demand due to versatility

Demand for carrots remains strong, and their versatility across everyday occasions stands out. Carrots are part of daily routines, from snacking to meal preparation and entertaining. Baby carrots and ready-to-eat formats remain a staple for convenient snacking. In meal preparation, carrot chips, shredded carrots, and cut formats support quick and easy cooking. Growth is also seen in entertaining, where carrots are used in shareable formats such as veggie boards and paired with dips. Carrots continue to be a key staple during major holiday moments, and that consistency is driving continued consumer interest and repeat purchases.

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For more information:

Karen White

Grimmway Produce Group

Tel: (+1) 661-855-8139

[email protected]

www.grimmway.com