U.S. produce market mixed as tomato prices rise and cucumber prices fall

Movement across key produce categories remains mixed this week, reflecting seasonal transitions, shifting regional supply, and varied pricing trends across commodities.

Asparagus

Shipments from Mexico through Nogales are expected to increase seasonally, with the F.O.B. report set to resume in early May. At the same time, domestic production in Washington's Walla Walla District and Lower Yakima Valley is scheduled to begin around April 18, with the first pricing reports anticipated shortly after. Quality is expected to be generally good as the U.S. season gets underway.

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Avocado

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to decline slightly, with moderate trading activity. Pricing is mixed, with larger sizes such as 32-40s trending higher, while smaller sizes, including 70-84s, are lower. Organic sizes also show some downward adjustments. In California, supply is increasing seasonally, with moderate trading and generally lower prices across several size categories. Market conditions remain balanced as volumes shift between regions.

Blueberry

Supply from Mexico through Arizona, California, and Texas is steady, with moderate trading and unchanged pricing. Quality remains variable, with many shipments tied to prior commitments. Imports from Peru are decreasing seasonally, while Florida production is increasing, with active trading and slightly higher prices. Chilean imports are nearing the end of the season, with insufficient volume to establish a market.

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Cucumber

Movement from Mexico through Nogales is increasing slightly, while volumes through Texas are declining. Trading ranges from active to moderate, with prices significantly lower across most categories. Quality and condition are variable. In Florida, seasonal production is expected to increase, although current supplies remain limited. Otay Mesa is also preparing for increased shipments as more shippers enter the market, though supply remains tight for now.

Green bell pepper

Movement from Nogales is decreasing seasonally, with moderate trading and slightly lower prices. Florida volumes are steady, although trading has slowed, while Coachella Valley production is increasing, supported by generally good quality and fairly active trading.

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Strawberry

Shipments from California are declining in Oxnard and Salinas-Watsonville, while Santa Maria remains stable. Prices are slightly higher, with variable quality reported. Mexican volumes through Otay Mesa are steady, with moderate trading and similar price increases.

Tomato

Supplies from Mexico through Texas and Nogales remain tight, with active to very active trading and higher prices across most sizes. Vine-ripened tomatoes are firm, supported by limited availability. Movement through Otay Mesa is expected to increase as more suppliers begin shipping, although current volumes remain limited due to prior commitments.

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Overall, the market is defined by tightening tomato supply, lower cucumber pricing, stable berry movement, and shifting avocado trends as seasonal supply patterns continue to evolve.

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For more information:

USDA

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www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov