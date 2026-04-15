Demand outpacing supply for Baby Romaine Hearts

Consumers continue to be interested in baby vegetable options and with that in mind, this year D'Arrigo California has launched a new product in that category–Andy Boy Baby Romaine Hearts.

© D’Arrigo California

"This launch was preceded by two years of trial farming to ensure quality and desired product specifications could be consistently achieved," says John Scherpinski, director of business development for D'Arrigo California, noting that the product has been available commercially since the start of 2026. In all, four pack sizes are being offered to cover retail, foodservice, club store, and wholesale. Total available carton volumes will ramp up throughout 2026.

Currently, production is available from the Salinas Valley and will continue in this area until November. At that point, product will transition over to and be grown and harvested in Yuma, Arizona.

Promoting Baby Romaine Hearts

Demand has been strong so far, particularly so for a new item. "We are collaborating with customers to build demand calendar forecasts that include promotional activity surrounded by an every day low pricing (EDLP) approach," adds Scherpinski. This included a strong pull for the Easter holiday and that momentum has continued into spring. "We have already begun planning promotional activity as we look ahead towards May, specifically for Mother's Day and Memorial Day weekend."

© D’Arrigo California

In fact, at this point, demand seems to be quickly outpacing supply. "However, being vertically integrated has allowed D'Arrigo California to adjust volumes at the farm level to help keep up," says Scherpinski.

As for pricing, the company says it continues to reflect its strong overall value proposition. "One advantage is the minimal waste it generates, combined with a higher number of sellable units per carton and at the pallet level compared to similar items in its category," says Scherpinski, noting with this efficiency, customers are able to save not only on FOB costs, but also on freight and handling. "These factors position the item as a highly cost-effective option, delivering value throughout the supply chain and ultimately benefiting the consumer."

For more information:

John Scherpinski

D'Arrigo California

Tel: (+1) 831-455-4312

[email protected]

www.andyboy.com