"Traditional multi-head weighers for fruits and vegetables are increasingly being customized"

Thanks to technological advancements, growing internationalization, and the consistent expansion of its technological expertise, MultiWeigh GmbH has evolved over the years from a traditional machine manufacturer into a renowned provider of comprehensive solutions. This year, the company, based in Wetzlar in southern Hesse, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. CEO Tobias Herlth confirms in an interview that there is particularly interesting growth potential in the fruit and vegetable sector.

According to Tobias Herlth, there have been several challenging phases, especially over the past decade. "Global crises, volatile raw material prices, and, most recently, disrupted supply chains have repeatedly presented us with new challenges. At the same time, it was precisely these situations that often triggered innovations and structural improvements within the company. Overall, however, the positive developments clearly outweigh the challenges: a growing customer base, long-term partnerships, and a very stable foundation for further growth."

© Multiweigh GmbH

Multi-head weigher from MultiWeigh: The integration of software, service, and data-driven applications has become particularly significant in recent years.

Three key trends

The market for multi-head weighers and complete weighing lines has evolved significantly in recent years—both technologically and in terms of customer requirements. The management has identified three key trends. "Automation and increased efficiency are key requirements today. The pressure on producers is rising continuously—particularly due to a shortage of skilled workers and rising costs. The demand for automated, reliably operating systems is correspondingly high. Flexibility and product diversity are also clearly a focus for our customers: batch sizes are getting smaller, and product changes are becoming more frequent. Machines today must be significantly more flexible than they were ten or 15 years ago. Furthermore, parameters such as hygiene and product protection also play an important role. Especially in the food sector, the requirements for cleanability and gentle processing are constantly increasing."

According to management, these developments can be explained primarily by changing consumer habits: "More convenience products, higher quality standards, and at the same time growing price pressure in the retail sector."

© Multiweigh GmbH

Commitment to innovation remains high

The fruit and vegetable sector continues to be one of the key markets: "Solutions that handle products gently while delivering high performance are particularly in demand in this growing segment. Classic multihead weighers are increasingly being specially adapted here—for example, through specialized transfer mechanisms, optimized surfaces, and intelligent controls to minimize drop heights and reduce give-aways. Combinations of weighing and feeding technology that are individually tailored to the respective product are also very well received—for example, for lettuce, tomatoes, or delicate fruits and vegetables."

The willingness to invest is generally present, although a certain degree of caution regarding short-term decisions is emerging. Tobias Herlth: "Projects are being scrutinized more closely, yet the drive for innovation remains strong—especially regarding topics like sustainability, packaging reduction, and efficiency improvements."

© Multiweigh GmbH

Tobias Herlth has been with the company since 2022 and has been at the helm of MultiWeigh GmbH as managing director since late 2025.

Meanwhile, the fruit and vegetable sector differs significantly from traditional applications such as confectionery or frozen products. "A major difference lies in product handling, as fresh products are often delicate, sometimes irregularly shaped, and vary greatly in weight and structure. Hygiene requirements are also worth mentioning here: cleanability and material selection play a very significant role. Furthermore, process stability remains a top priority despite product variance, meaning machines must operate reliably even when product quality fluctuates significantly."

MultiWeigh GmbH provides expert advice and support to both large international fruit and vegetable producers and medium-sized companies. There is currently particularly high demand for packaged lettuce, berries, and small fruits, as well as snack and delicate vegetables. "These products combine high volumes with equally high demands on product protection and appearance—this is precisely where our technology demonstrates its strengths," explains Herlth.

Technology, application expertise, and customer focus

Overall, the company looks to the future with great optimism. "We see the greatest opportunities in digitalization and service. Topics such as remote service, data-driven optimization, and predictive maintenance will continue to gain importance. Sustainability will also remain a key focus for us. More efficient processes, reduced product loss, and optimized packaging solutions are central drivers in this regard. Another opportunity lies in the customization of solutions. Standard machines are increasingly reaching their limits; instead, tailor-made solutions are becoming more important."

At the same time, there are of course challenges, Tobias Herlth emphasizes, "We, too, are confronted with rising competitive pressure, high expectations regarding delivery times and flexibility, but also increasing regulatory requirements. The key will be to effectively combine technology, application expertise, and customer focus. This is precisely where we see our strength—and the foundation for further growth in the future," he concludes.

Visit the company at Interpack in Düsseldorf: Hall 6 / Booth C10.

For more information: © Multiweigh GmbH

MultiWeigh GmbH

Altenberger Street 43

35576 Wetzlar

T +49 6441 447999-0

[email protected]

www.multiweigh.com