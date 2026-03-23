“Italians are not traditionally Conference consumers, but in the south, we can compete with Abate”

For the first time, VLAM will attend the international trade fair Macfrut in Rimini with its own pavilion. With a clear focus on the Conference pear, the organization aims to tap into the Italian market together with four Flemish exporters. "The pavilion will be entirely dedicated to pears as an export product, although we are also deliberately including vegetables," says Nele Van Avermaet of VLAM.

Participating in the joint stand are Devos-Wouters, Vergro, Fresh Fruit Service, and Elite Foods. In addition, BelOrta will also have its own stand next to the VLAM pavilion. "We have a good mix of companies, each with its own focus," Nele explains. "For example, Devos-Wouters and Fresh Fruit Service position themselves strongly as fruit exporters with a clear focus on pears. Vergro combines fruit and vegetables, while Elite will mainly highlight its vegetable offering."

© VLAM

Recovery of Italian production, but structural problems

The timing of the fair participation is no coincidence. After a historically low pear production in Italy in 2023, the country did experience a recovery in 2024, but structural problems continue to weigh on the sector. "In particular, the impact of climate change continues to affect Italian pear production. This creates opportunities for Belgian exporters."

These opportunities are supported by consumption figures. Italians appear to be strong pear consumers, Nele points out. Some 14.7 million households buy pears annually, with an average purchase frequency of seven times per year. Both spending and volumes remain stable. "That makes Italy an interesting and potentially stable sales market."

Exports on the rise

Belgian exports of Conference pears to Italy are therefore clearly increasing. According to VLAM, the current market situation offers an excellent opportunity to further accelerate this growth. Based on Eurostat data, VLAM shows that pear imports have increased significantly over the past 10 years, with the importance of EU countries such as the Netherlands and Belgium rising compared to third countries. For example, Belgian pear exports to Italy are now approaching 30,000 tons, compared to around 3,000 tons 10 years ago.

© Eurostat | bewerkingen VLAM

"The Conference pear is our flagship product for this market," she emphasizes. "At the same time, we see that Italy is also developing as an interesting destination for certain vegetables, such as tomatoes, which allows us to look beyond fruit alone."

To strengthen this position, a European promotion campaign was launched last year, focusing on visibility and awareness through media and targeted campaigns. Participation in Macfrut is part of that strategy. "We have also previously promoted at an Italian early market, where we came into direct contact with local players. We now want to build on those initiatives."

Regional differences

Do Italian consumers like Conference? The population is not traditionally accustomed to Conference pears, but interest is growing, Nele observes. "However, there are clear regional differences within Italy. In the north, where the Abate pear is traditionally strong, consumers tend to remain loyal to the local variety. In the south, on the other hand, we see greater openness and increasing interest in our Conference pear. That is where the biggest opportunities currently lie."

© Eurostat | bewerkingen VLAM

Nevertheless, caution remains necessary. "Italy is still a relatively new market for us. We are in a start-up phase, working step by step to build trust and establish structural sales. The first signs are positive, but it is a longer-term process."

Industry support

According to Nele, the focus on Italy did not emerge by chance. "This is clearly driven by demand from the sector itself. Both exporters and cooperatives see opportunities and want to actively develop them. Our role is to support and strengthen that process. Participation in Macfrut is an important step, but certainly not the end point. Later this year, a press trip for Italian journalists to Belgium is planned, where they will get to know the full chain of the Flemish pear sector. In this way, we want to present not only the product, but also the story behind it more effectively."

VLAM can be found at the upcoming Macfrut, from 21 to 23 April, in hall D3, stand 107.

For more information:

Nele Van Avermaet

VLAM

Tel: +32 2 552 80 32

[email protected]

www.vlam.be