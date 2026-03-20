Morocco exported 58,000 tonnes of avocados this season

The Moroccan avocado export campaign has come to an end, marking the conclusion of an "exceptional and very tough" season, according to Abdellah El Yamlahi, president of the Moroccan Avocado Association. Following the 2024/2025 season, when production and export volumes reached an all-time record, surpassing the 100,000-tonne mark, the 2025/2026 season that has just ended represents a major setback.

According to El Yamlahi, the 2025/2026 season was marked by significant climatic challenges that made production unrecoverably difficult. "At the national level, we exported 58,000 tonnes of avocados throughout the season. The lack of volume made the export campaign very difficult and unusual. Prices remained high throughout the season, which made marketing the fruit a complicated task."

The season ended as challenging as it began, according to El Yamlahi. He explains, "We encountered a number of logistical issues, such as port closures due to adverse weather, a lack of transportation, and extended delays that affected quality by the end of the season."

"As exporters, we didn't fare well this season. We did our best to meet our commitments, and all we can do now is hope that this season was an exception and that we can soon regain the momentum the avocado industry enjoyed in recent years."

The 2025/2026 season was preceded by intense heat waves that caused massive volume losses. The damage to crops amounted to half of the total expected volume.

The losses fueled a tug-of-war between producers and exporters over prices, while the European market experienced prolonged periods of oversupply of avocados from various origins, creating price tensions among Moroccan players. The season was thus punctuated by periods of harvest abstention.

Toward the end of the season, the weather was again unfavorable, bringing another wave of fruit losses due to flooding and strong winds in the Loukkos and Gharb regions (in the north of the country), the main production areas.

For more information:

Abdellah Elyamlahi

Moroccan Avocado Association (MAVA)

Tel. : +212 678732391

Email: [email protected]