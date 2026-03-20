The export window for Brazilian melons is narrowing due to strong European production

Following a seven-year hiatus from the European market, Brazilian exporter Itaueira Agropecuaria S.A. has restarted its melon shipments with encouraging results in its market positioning, despite navigating a challenging market environment. The company, operating under the premium brand Rei, resumed exports after a period characterized by a severe drought that constrained production at its primary farm.

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Aryan Schut, a company representative, explained that the return happened gradually. "We were absent from the market for seven years due to a regional drought that limited our fruit supply and prevented us from meeting the high demand in Brazil. Now, with more land and increased volume, we are able to focus on exports again," he stated.

The company conducted market trials in 2024 and started commercial shipments in 2025. "This first year back, we shipped over 120 containers to Europe. However, there was high fruit availability in the market, with notable European-origin products remaining until December in some markets like Italy," he said.

© Itaueira"It was a tough year because strong production in Spain and Italy slightly narrowed Brazil's window. Additionally, pricing was complex. The season's highlights included market return, brand positioning, and strengthening relationships with our distributors," Schut stated.

In 2026, the company aims to focus on the quality and valuation of its main product, Rei yellow melon, along with increasing volumes of its Cepi brand.

"The increase stems from recognition of product quality, not new channels. Each client demands more, and cumulatively, the volume grows significantly," Schut said.

The main destinations for Rei melon are Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and the United Kingdom, along with other European markets like Spain and Portugal. At the same time, the company also exports to Canada and is expanding its presence in the Middle East, a market that primarily relies on air shipments and smaller volumes aimed at specific niches.

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"Our production operates year-round across three regions in Brazil, mainly in Bahia, where we are currently in the midst of a harvest with excellent quality," he stated.

Despite increasing exports, the domestic market remains the primary destination for production. About 95% of the company's volume is sold in Brazil, where the brand is widely recognized.

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"Brazil remains our primary market. We hold a leading position locally, and consumer confidence in Rei melon's flavor and quality continues to be strong," Schut stated.

Looking ahead, the company believes that market stability will largely depend on the balance between European seasons and the Brazilian export window. Meanwhile, the sector continues to face ongoing logistical challenges that could significantly impact the quality and competitiveness of the Brazilian product.

© Itaueira For more information:

Aryan Schut

Itaueira

Brazil

Tel: +55 11 99520 4574

Email: [email protected]

www.itaueira.com