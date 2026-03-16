"Bananas are the only fruit that hasn't experienced a price increase in the last 20 years"

"2025 was a remarkable year for Colombia's banana industry. Improvements in fertilization and drainage, along with beneficial rainfall in the first half of the year, enabled us to achieve the highest production levels in the past three decades. This was particularly evident in the Urabá region, where productivity grew by more than 15% compared to 2024," stated Emerson Aguirre, president of the Colombian Banana Growers Association (Augura).

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In contrast, heavy rainfall has characterized the start of 2026. "We have experienced higher rainfall levels than in the past 20 years," he noted, mentioning flooding in plantations and logistical infrastructure, resulting in shipment delays. The union's preliminary estimate indicates about 1,200 hectares have been impacted by the floods, although a full census is ongoing to assess the total damage.

"Besides the weather issue, we are dealing with exchange rate challenges. After 2025, when the dollar was around 4,400 pesos, the rate has fallen to nearly 3,620 pesos. This decline, combined with inflation near 6% and rising labor costs, puts considerable pressure on profitability," he explained.

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Aguirre highlighted that a banana worker's salary is approximately 2.8 million pesos per month, which is 1.8 times the Colombian minimum wage. Additionally, 92% of the workforce is unionized through existing collective agreements.

© AUGURAThis year, the main destinations for Colombian bananas remain the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Most producers are Fairtrade-certified, though Aguirre warns that "this does not mean that the market is buying everything certified as Fairtrade," which limits the social premium's real impact.

Regarding prices, despite existing contracts, the sector is facing force majeure events due to floods and is seeking price increases. "Bananas are the only fruit that hasn't experienced a price increase in the last 20 years," Aguirre stated, comparing their price trend with that of other fruits like oranges and apples.

"The banana is a widely sold fruit, but unfortunately, we are often seen as the inexpensive option in supermarkets," he added. He emphasized that the value should reflect the social, labor, and environmental responsibilities shouldered by the producer.

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Since Fusarium Tropical Race 4 was detected in the country in 2019, Colombia has reported approximately 300 hectares affected out of a total of 53,000. Augura emphasizes that the country is now considered a "model of containment worldwide." However, he stressed, "we cannot lower our guard," especially given the ongoing floods.

Aguirre describes 2026 as "supremely challenging," emphasizing that European markets can support the banana sector by offering better prices.

For more information:

Emerson Aguirre

Asociación de Bananeros de Colombia (Augura)

Colombia

Tel: +57 315 356 5815

Email: [email protected]

www.augura.com.co