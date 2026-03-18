Brazilian producers aim for new markets at Fruit Attraction São Paulo

Abrafrutas, the Brazilian Association of Fruit Producers and Exporters, will participate in the Fruit Attraction São Paulo fair, a key event for the Latin American fruit and vegetable sector. The fair is scheduled for March 24 to 26 in São Paulo. Abrafrutas will join the event through the Frutas do Brasil project, developed in partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments.

During the event, the Abrafrutas stand will host a business round organized by ApexBrasil, bringing together international buyers and Brazilian companies to create new business opportunities. This effort aims to increase the presence of Brazilian fruit in global markets and foster new connections between producers and buyers.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

Besides its commercial activities, the association will host a series of live podcasts at its stand, featuring Abrafrutas board members, producers, and sector representatives. These sessions will focus on key issues facing Brazilian fruit growing, including the evolution of the international fruit market, new market opportunities, export growth, and challenges related to logistics and sector competitiveness.

According to Guilherme Coelho, the President of Abrafrutas, the third edition of Fruit Attraction São Paulo confirms the event's growing importance in the fruit and vegetable sector. He emphasized that the fair has become a vital space for business networking and exchange among industry players, as well as a platform for dialogue with international buyers and investors.

The participating companies are optimistic that the fair will increase contacts and generate business opportunities. Aryan Schut, the international sales manager at Itaueira, mentioned that the event has gained importance both domestically and globally in recent years. This year, the company will have a dedicated booth where its sales team will interact with customers and partners, showcase products, and expand its network.

Abrafrutas, established in 2014, represents about 70 exporting producers and accounts for roughly 85% of Brazil's total fresh fruit exports. The organization focuses on promoting Brazilian fruit cultivation internationally, implementing initiatives to expand markets and enhance the global presence of the country's products.

ApexBrasil carries out a range of trade promotion activities abroad, including business missions, business roundtables, and assistance for Brazilian companies to participate in international fairs. These efforts aim to enhance the competitiveness and visibility of Brazilian products in global markets.

For more information:

www.abrafrutas.org