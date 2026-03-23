Chilean blueberry exports rise 2.7% on new varieties and European demand

The 2025–2026 season for Chilean fresh blueberry exports closed with a cumulative volume of 92,900 tons, an increase of 2.7% compared to the previous period. According to Andrés Armstrong, executive director of the Chilean Fruit Blueberry Committee, this figure exceeded initial projections at the start of the shipping season.

Growth was driven by a 14% increase in new varieties, while traditional varieties declined by 1%, continuing the downward trend observed in the previous season. "This reflects the transformation process that the industry is undergoing, blueberries from Chile, where the incorporation of new genetics is showing progress in export volumes and at the same time, restricting the supply of traditional varieties in the fresh market," Frutas de Chile stated.

Armstrong noted that market conditions toward the end of the season also influenced shipments. "The early arrival of domestic supply, coupled with production issues in other countries, created a gap in the market at the end of our season, allowing us to ship more fruit than expected of traditional varieties, which in a normal season would be frozen. For this reason, the Chilean season's closing included fruit that arrived in less than ideal condition and doesn't reflect what Chile is promoting," he commented.

He added that consumption trends are linked to varietal development. "Consumption continues to grow, largely due to the improved consumer experience offered by the new genetics, and we continue to move forward with the goal of bringing a more renewed offering to the market. At the close of exports, the new varieties represented 24% of total exports (the previous season it was 21%)," Armstrong said.

In terms of destinations, Europe ranked first with 46,768 tons, accounting for 50% of total shipments and showing a 20% increase compared to the previous season. The Netherlands and England were the main markets within the region, with increases of 25% and 5%, respectively.

The United States ranked second with a 37% share, despite a 13% decline in volume linked to tariffs and trade conditions. Canada recorded an increase of 32%.

In Asia, shipments declined by 7%, mainly due to lower volumes to China. However, Taiwan and Korea showed increases of 84% and 11%, respectively.

Exports to Latin America increased by 11.7%, with Argentina accounting for 59% and Brazil 19% of volumes to the region. "This reflects our strategy to resume promotional activities in Argentina and Brazil, not only because of the consumption potential these destinations offer, but also because of their proximity and complementarity," Armstrong noted.

Source: Blueberries Consulting