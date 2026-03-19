"We have tripled our export volumes to Europe compared to last season"

The Egyptian bell pepper season is progressing from December 2025 through the end of May amid rising demand, including in markets traditionally not focused on Egyptian peppers. This is according to Mohamed Awwad, CEO of Al Awwad for Import and Export.

© Al Awwad for Import and Export

The exporter notes that production deficits in competing countries have led to increased demand for Egyptian peppers this season. He explains: "We saw signs of a market rebalancing as early as February, when Spain and Morocco, traditional suppliers to the European market, faced production issues. Buyers turned to Egypt, which led to solid results in several markets, particularly in Eastern Europe, such as Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, as well as in Western Europe, especially the Netherlands, Spain, and France."

Demand focuses more specifically on red bell peppers, which account for 80% of Al Awwad's shipments, according to its CEO. He adds: "This season marks a real shift: we have tripled our pepper export volumes to Europe compared to the same period last season, bearing in mind that we still have two months left before the end of the season and that competing origins continue to face production issues. The same trend is true for our Egyptian pepper-exporting colleagues, who have seen their orders increase this year."

© Al Awwad for Import and Export

Egyptian exporters, however, have faced logistical challenges in meeting demand, according to Awwad. "Logistics hampered our performance, yet two solutions have proven effective: shipments via the port of Koper to Eastern Europe, and RoRo services to Western Europe. Transit times remain acceptable, ranging from 10 days to two weeks."

According to the exporter, interest in Egyptian peppers has driven up prices this season: "Average prices have risen by 30%, which is largely attributable to stronger demand, but also to the colder winter in Egypt, which has pushed up production costs. "

"We hope this conjunctural demand will become sustainable; we remain ready to meet the needs of the European market with an increase in production as early as next season. The Egyptian origin has proven to be a reliable and stable sourcing option for European importers," Awwad concludes.

For more information:

Mohamed Awwad

Al Awwad for Import and Export

Tel: +20 11155 55071

Email: [email protected]

www.alawwad-eg.com