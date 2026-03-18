"Our date harvest grows around 20 to 25 per cent per year"

The date operations in Israel are continuing strongly, says Izak Levi of Israeli exporter Mial Impex: "We have our own date field and our farmers, with whom we have long-term relationships, who are growing for us. And basically that's the story of the day. We're harvesting all the crops. Then we bring the produce to our warehouse to sort it for packing, and then deliver the dates to our customers. We do sell to the domestic market, but we also export to Europe, Russia, Dubai, Azerbaijan, India, and several other countries, while we try to focus on quality. Harvested dates are transported to the company's packing facility, where they are sorted, graded, and packed for international customers."

According to Levi, the strong shekel means exporters would rather grow their sales in the domestic market. "Every year, our date harvest is between 3000 to 4000 tons. This season we'll harvest nearly 4000 metric tons, and this number grows around 20 to 25 per cent per year. Looking at the amount we export, I'd say we sell about 20 to 25 per cent in the domestic market, while we export 75 per cent."

© Mial Impex

"However, the shekel is growing very strong in opposition to the euro and the dollar. So, a byproduct of the current situation is that we have to focus more on strategy, such as selling more in the domestic market. Because when you export, you sell for dollars, and when you convert the money to shekels, you're actually receiving less at the moment. That being said, we're committed to also keeping our exports going."

On top of the currency status, there's also a lot of competition in the export markets, Levi emphasizes: "It's still better to sell in the domestic market, because of the shekel. With export, we need to compete with Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, South Africa, and Morocco. So the market is evolving, and you need to find your spot as a niche supplier of quality to make a profit. If the shekel is getting stronger, we need to find a solution in the domestic market, but we are not leaving the export activity. We're still selling to our customers, we're still developing the connection, we're still looking for good partnerships and customers in Europe."

Although Egypt is becoming a larger player in the export of dates, Levi feels there are still plenty of advantages for Israeli exporters. "There is a lot of planting of dates in Egypt. We do have several advantages over the Egyptians. Our main advantage lies in advanced sorting technology, strict quality control, and many years of expertise in handling premium Medjool dates. Despite being smaller than some of the largest exporters in Israel, Mial Impex invests heavily in advanced sorting technology and is considered one of the most technologically advanced date‑sorting operations in the sector. I'm not saying that the Israelis are way, federally, heading the market, because we see the EGS and the Jordanian as well. They are buying the same machines as we are buying. They're trying to do the same, without learning from us."

© Mial Impex

Levi states that Dubai has become an increasingly important market, as the traders there also re-export produce to other countries, acting as a hub: "Dubai is a new market for the Israelis, after the Abraham peace agreement around five years ago, and now they're like one of the biggest export markets for Israel. Dubai basically buys produce and then sends it on to India, China, Malaysia, and all the countries around in the Middle East. As a result, this is a huge market, and it's only getting bigger and bigger every year. I think in around two to five years, it can be more or less like the European market. In India, the demand is unimaginable. It's more than 1 billion people, they have unlimited demand, and they're tracking the market."

"The reason there's a lot of re-export of Israeli produce from Dubai to India is due to the taxes. From Israel to India, there is more than a 20% custom duty. And from Dubai to India, they have to pay much less. It's going from Jebel Ali port to Dubai in around 10 days, and then three more days from Dubai to India. It's much easier for the companies in Dubai to send it on, and the price is better for the customer in India because of the duties," Levi concludes.

Mial Impex is a family-owned company that exports Medjool dates and imports nuts, dried fruits, and seeds. The company operates an advanced sorting and packing facility in Israel and supplies customers across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

For more information:

Izak Levi

Mial Impex

Tel: +972526383437

Email: [email protected]

https://mialimpex.com/