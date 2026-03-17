U.S. sweet corn market is historically high

The multi-day freeze that hit Florida early February, had a significant impact on the state's sweet corn crop. When the freeze hit, Homestead in southern Florida was in the middle of its sweet corn harvest. Temperatures hit the low 30s, causing quality issues. "However, it was really windy during the freeze, and it looks like this may have helped as the majority of the crop got through it," says Geoff Taft with Pioneer Growers.

Yield losses

In Bell Glade on the other hand, about 100 miles north of Homestead, temperatures were in the high 20s, and the sweet corn crop got hammered. The region was harvesting its winter sweet corn at the time, but growers lost most of their crop and it was too late to replant. "Growers spent a fortune trying to save the crop, but they were able to salvage only about 10 percent," commented Taft. Poor yields and quality issues have resulted in a loss of about 90 percent. Husk discoloration, immature corn that stopped growing, and poor pollination are some of the effects of the freeze.

© Pioneer Growers

High prices

With Florida currently being the main supplier of sweet corn for the U.S. market, supply is at extremely low levels and prices are very high right now. "With prices over $60/crate, I think it's the highest market we've ever seen on sweet corn," said Taft. Mexico and some states in the western part of the U.S. may have sweet corn, but not nearly enough to make up for Florida's lost volume.

The growers in the Homestead area are able to take advantage of the high prices as the market will make up for the lower yields they experienced. The losses in Bell Glade, however, are so high that even a $60 market isn't enough to break even.

Quality gradually improves

Bell Glade's winter crop will continue through the end of March and by early April, the spring crop will start. "We are hopeful the quality will be back to normal by mid-April and by the time May comes around, there should be very good volume." In May, the transition from Bell Glade to Bainbridge, GA will start. Ironically, this week Bainbridge is experiencing cold weather with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s for about three to four days. "Let's hope they sneak by without a major loss as Bainbridge is a key sweet corn supplier until July 4th." In addition to sweet corn, the region also grows cabbage and broccoli crowns that can withstand cold weather much better.

© Pioneer Growers

Other Bell Glade crops

Bell Glade also grows more than just sweet corn as the region is home to cabbage, broccoli, and bell peppers that all weathered the freeze. Green beans on the other hand got hammered. Because green beans have a shorter growing cycle than sweet corn, the crop is starting to get back into a steady harvest.

For more information:

Geoff Taft

Pioneer Growers

Tel: +1 (561) 996-5211

[email protected]

www.pioneergrowers.com