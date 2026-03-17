Hard times for Greek cucumbers

From the end of January, the Greek cucumber season has also expanded to the mainland of the country, with the first region joining the harvest being Trifylia in the Peloponnese. At this moment, the yield is standing at high levels, but the marketing course is negative. Mr. Giorgos Alexandropoulos, president of the cucumber growers' organization Filiatron Gaia of the Agricultural Cooperative of Trifylia, says: "We began at the end of January, and until the beginning of March, the crop was scarce due to cloudy skies. Back then, grower prices were reaching 1,50 euros/kg. Now all greenhouses have entered production, reaching even 5.000 kilos per hectare every second day, and cucumbers have reached their maximum length, 30-35-38 cm."

© A.C. Trifylia

"However, the demand is very low. Now we receive 0,40-0,50 euros/kg, which barely covers production costs standing at about 80.000 euros/hectare. On the one hand, there is an excess of supply, not only from our region, which has increased its cucumber cultivation due to virus problems with tomatoes, but also from other regions in the Greek mainland, while Crete has begun a new production cycle. On the other hand, the Central Market of Thessaloniki, through which our products reach Balkan markets, is expressing less demand every week and will continue to do so, as Albania and other Balkan countries begin their own season," Mr. Alexandropoulos adds.

© A.C. Trifylia

As for the Greek market, the president of the Greek growers' organization characterizes it as even worse: "The demand from the Central Market of Athens is even lower, almost zero. We don't expect this situation to change at Easter, while we are concerned that we see no buyers from the Greek islands already in the market. We are afraid that the war in the Middle East can impact Greek tourism as well, and this will inevitably also impact our sales."

© A.C. Trifylia

"In our region, there are no alternative crops to cucumbers and tomatoes. Growers find it increasingly hard to make ends meet, and for this reason, the younger growers are 35-40 years old and few. Young people with already established greenhouses from their parents avoid entering the profession, and the Greek state does nothing to help us. In ten years, agricultural production will be reduced," Mr. Alexandropoulos concludes.

© A.C. Trifylia

For more information:

Giorgos Alexandropoulos

A.C. Trifylia

Tel: +30 27610 33027

Email: [email protected]