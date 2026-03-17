Egyptian oranges arrive on the market while blueberry prices rebound

This week, overall fruit market prices were largely similar to those seen after the Lantern Festival last week. Imported grape prices declined, while blueberry prices rebounded. In addition, Egyptian oranges have started to arrive on the market.

The new Egyptian orange season has begun, and current prices are lower than during the same period last year, down by about 10%–15%. In contrast, U.S. sweet orange prices remain high, currently around ¥520–530 (US$72–74) per package. According to traders, the high price of U.S. sweet oranges is mainly due to two factors: tariffs and significant losses upon arrival. Traders need to discard many oranges during sorting, which increases the actual sales cost. Due to the high price level, sales of U.S. oranges have been relatively slow.



Egyptian oranges

This week, green grape prices declined compared with last week. The price of 7.3kg packs of Peruvian Autumn Crisp grapes fell from above ¥300 (US$42) last week to below ¥300 (US$42), and Sweet Globe grape prices also dropped. Traders believe that the overall fruit market remains weak after the holiday period, with sluggish consumer demand being the main reason for the price decline. On the other hand, Peruvian Red Globe grapes are relatively expensive, selling for approximately ¥280 (US$39) per package. Traders said that the limited current supply of this variety is supporting the price.



Peruvian Sweet Globe (left) and Red Globe (right)

Imported plum prices have remained largely unchanged from last week. Among them, Chilean Candy Red plums have seen price increases due to reduced supply, with some traders mentioning that current prices are about 25%–30% higher than usual. Traders also noted that overall plum supply is lower than in previous years, partly because many farmers in production areas have switched to cherry cultivation, leading to reduced market supply. It is understood that Candy Red and Red Phoenix plums are currently selling well.



Chilean Candy Red plums (left) and Red Phoenix plums (right)

The supply of Chilean plums on the market has decreased significantly compared with last week, but prices have not changed much. 9kg plastic crates are priced between ¥160–200 (US$22–28) per box, depending on the brand. Traders reported that the arriving plums were of good quality, but due to weak overall demand, prices have remained low and sales have been slow.



Left: Chilean plums; Right: Belgian pears

Peruvian avocado supplies are increasing, and their market share has surpassed that of Chilean avocados. Peruvian avocados in #22/#24 carton sizes are currently priced at around ¥90 (US$13) per box, about 15%–20% lower than in previous years. Traders indicated that high losses upon arrival are the main reason for the lower prices. Chilean avocado prices have remained relatively stable at around ¥125 (US$17) per box.



Left: Peruvian avocados; Right: Yunnan blueberries

Yunnan blueberry prices rebounded this week, rising by about ¥15–20 (US$2–3) per box compared with last week. Currently, 15mm+ blueberries are priced at around ¥80–85 (US$11–12) per box, while 18mm+ blueberries are selling for about ¥90–100 (US$13–14) or higher per box. Reduced arrivals are the main reason for the price rebound. Some merchants mentioned that sales were strong last week due to the lower prices, but sales have slowed this week despite the price increase.