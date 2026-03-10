New PEF system targets large-caliber crop processing up to 150 t/h

Elea Technology GmbH announces the latest addition to its PEF Advantage system portfolio: the Elea PEF Advantage C 2000-600. Designed around a 600 × 600 mm treatment channel, the system is intended for industrial processing of large-caliber crops such as sugar beet, sugar cane, potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, and squash.

© elea

Throughput up to 150 t/h PEF system

The PEF Advantage C 2000-600 provides PEF treatment for applications including extraction in sugar beet and sugar cane processing, and treatment of potatoes and sweet potatoes, as well as products such as pumpkins and squash.

© elea

With its 600 × 600 mm treatment cross-section, the system represents one of the largest PEF treatment geometries used in industrial food processing. It enables continuous throughputs of up to 150 t/h, depending on product characteristics and line configuration. Higher capacities can be achieved through the integration of additional power modules.

© elea

System design and installation options

The stainless steel construction supports both indoor and outdoor operation. Installation options include a coated steel generator cabinet or a containerized setup. The chain-based transport concept provides defined residence times and PEF exposure for large and irregular products conveyed in a controlled product water mixture, allowing continuous operation.

© elea

The vessel and flume design reduces process water volume and consumption. The open architecture allows cleaning and maintenance. A cooling concept combining water cooling, internal air cooling, and closed circuit options supports operation under different environmental conditions.

Integrated water management with infeed, outfeed, and recirculation configurations allows integration into existing processing lines. Bearings, sediment removal, and service access are part of the system design.

At the core of the system is a 60 kV matrix pulse generator supplied in a containerized design with scalable output power options. The generator includes a modular architecture. A PLC-based control platform provides access to electrical and process parameters and supports process monitoring, with optional SCADA connectivity and remote support.

For more information:

Elea Technology

Tel: +49 (0) 5431 9262970

Email: [email protected]

www.eleapef.com